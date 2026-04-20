Beyond the Amazon: 10 Breathtaking Ecotourism Destinations in Brazil for Earth Day 2026

"Our Power" to protect begins with a personal connection to "Our Planet." A tactile moment in a Brazilian rainforest, where ecotourism empowers travelers to physically bond with the very nature they are protecting. Credit: Photo by Isadora Sá / PlanetaEXO The surreal landscape of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park. This unique ecosystem is a top priority for Brazil's sustainable travel expansion. Credit: PlanetaEXO A jaguar in the wild. In the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland, wildlife observation has become a powerful economic alternative to deforestation, ensuring the survival of South America’s top predators. Credit: PlanetaEXO

From the dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses to the vast Pantanal, a look at 10 Brazilian destinations turning biodiversity into a tool for environmental defense.

Travel, when done responsibly, has the power to protect what makes a destination unique. Earth Day is a moment to rethink how we explore the world and Brazil offers that opportunity on a massive scale” — Lucas Ribeiro, founder PlanetaEXO

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world prepares to mark Earth Day 2026 under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” Brazil is solidifying its position as a premier destination for travellers seeking meaningful, nature-based experiences that actively contribute to conservation.

Home to over 60% of the Amazon Rainforest, the world’s largest tropical wetland in the Pantanal, and unique ecosystems found nowhere else on Earth, Brazil offers an unmatched combination of biodiversity and cultural richness. As global conversations around climate change intensify, ecotourism is transitioning from a travel trend into a highly effective tool for environmental protection and local economic development.

Based on local conservation impact and traveler footprint data, PlanetaEXO, a Brazil-based ecotourism platform connecting travellers with local experts and community-led experiences, has curated 10 essential destinations that highlight the sheer diversity of Brazil’s natural landscapes and the critical role of sustainable tourism in preserving them:

10 BRAZILIAN DESTINATIONS FOR EARTH DAY 2026

1) LENÇÓIS MARANHENSES: A striking, otherworldly landscape of massive white sand dunes punctuated by seasonal freshwater lagoons.

2) PANTANAL: The world’s largest tropical wetland, boasting South America's highest concentration of wildlife, including jaguars and giant otters.

3) AMAZON RAINFOREST: The planet's ultimate climate regulator. Travellers can explore protected areas through guided, community-led experiences.

4) CHAPADA DIAMANTINA: A hub for adventure and culture, known for dramatic plateaus, towering waterfalls, and multi-day treks like Vale do Pati.

5) FERNANDO DE NORONHA: A conservation-first archipelago offering pristine beaches and unparalleled marine life encounters in the South Atlantic.

6) BONITO: Widely considered Brazil’s ecotourism capital, this globally recognized carbon-neutral destination is famous for its strict sustainability regulations and crystal-clear snorkeling rivers.

7) JALAPÃO: A remote Cerrado region celebrated for golden dunes, crystal-clear fervedouros (springs), and strong traditional community ties.

8) ABROLHOS MARINE PARK: A vital marine biodiversity hotspot, world-renowned for humpback whale migrations and vibrant coral reef formations.

9) SERRA DA MANTIQUEIRA (IBITI PROJECT): A southeastern haven blending ambitious rewilding initiatives with low-impact luxury tourism.

10) CHAPADA DOS VEADEIROS: A UNESCO-listed Cerrado biome recognized for its unique biodiversity, quartz-rich earth, and striking waterfalls.

EARTH DAY 2026: “OUR POWER, OUR PLANET”

Since 2009, a United Nations resolution has officially designated April 22 as International Mother Earth Day, a global initiative created to raise awareness about environmental preservation and encourage concrete action against pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

The 2026 global theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” celebrates the profound impact of everyday people and community mobilization in environmental defense. To learn more about the date and the worldwide mobilization, visit the official site at EarthDay.org.

TOURISM AS A FORCE FOR CONSERVATION

As global travellers become increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint, Brazil’s ecotourism sector is adapting to lead the charge. Destinations like Bonito, certified as the world's first carbon-neutral ecotourism hub, demonstrate how strict visitor caps and digital tracking can protect delicate ecosystems while growing a robust local economy.

Alongside municipal efforts, community-based tourism initiatives are successfully generating sustainable, long-term income streams. By returning up to 80% of the value of each trip directly to local partners, PlanetaEXO’s model reinforces tourism as a tangible driver for both environmental preservation and community empowerment.

“Choosing where and how to travel is no longer just a personal decision; it’s part of a global equation,” adds Ribeiro. “Brazil has the natural assets to be part of the climate solution.”

ABOUT PLANETAEXO

PlanetaEXO is a premier Brazil-based ecotourism platform connecting global travellers with local experts and community-led experiences. Deeply committed to sustainability, conservation, and meaningful travel, the company curates journeys across Brazil’s most biodiverse regions, ensuring that tourism acts as a catalyst for environmental and social good. Learn more, visit planetaexo.com.

High-Resolution Images:

HD images of the curated destinations, are available for press use and download here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1S9PvwTK-cniiSrUsUmH8Apk5ufiJP4mg

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