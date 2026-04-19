Konversa Launches 48-Hour AI-Powered Websites to Help Small Businesses Capture Lost Revenue

COLOMBIA, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konversa, a fast-growing startup operating across Latin America, is redefining how small businesses go online by delivering fully functional websites with integrated AI-powered WhatsApp assistants in just 48 hours for $100.The company addresses a widespread issue among small and medium-sized businesses: missed opportunities due to delayed or inconsistent customer responses.“Most small businesses lose sales simply because they can’t respond fast enough,” said Pedro Naranjo, cofounder. “We build systems that respond instantly and convert interest into action.”Konversa’s solution combines a modern website with a 24/7 AI assistant that interacts with customers in real time, answers frequently asked questions, and guides users toward making a purchase even when the business owner is offline.Unlike traditional web development services that require weeks or months and ongoing retainers, Konversa offers a streamlined process with a one-time payment model designed to be accessible for SMBs.The company has already supported over 100 businesses across Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, with plans to expand further across the region.Founded by entrepreneurs with experience scaling multiple six- and seven-figure businesses, Konversa aims to make advanced technology practical for everyday business owners.“Our goal is simple: if you can order delivery, you should be able to order your website,” the company added. "Our mission is to make advanced technology practical and affordable for everyday entrepreneurs. Technology shouldn’t be a barrier, it should be a shortcut.”

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