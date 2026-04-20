IKEA Auburn Hill Pop-up store with pickup example image

IKEA Auburn Hills Pop up Store with Pick up to Open This Summer at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Becoming Michigan’s Second IKEA Location

This pop-up store with pick up is a different format than our traditional IKEA stores, designed specifically to bring our signature style closer to the community.” — Heather Spatz, Market Manager

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conshohocken, PA – Today, IKEA U.S. announced plans for a new Pop-up store with Pick-up located in Auburn Hills MI, which is set to open early this Summer.Conveniently located at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets , the new customer meeting point will bring IKEA experience closer to customers across the metro Detroit area.The IKEA Auburn Hills Pop up Store with Pick up is one of several new format locations supporting IKEA U.S.’s growth strategy—focused on increasing accessibility and meeting customers where and how they prefer to shop. Unlike traditional large format IKEA stores, this location offers customers the opportunity to meet with IKEA coworkers to plan and order home furnishing solutions that may require additional support, such as kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Customers can also pick up nearly 500 of IKEA’s most popular home furnishing accessories and collect larger furniture orders placed online at IKEA.com.The opening of IKEA Auburn Hills comes during a milestone year for the company, as IKEA celebrates 20 years in the metro Detroit market, following the opening of its first area store in Canton in 2006 Located at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, 4000 Baldwin Rd. in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the 4,500 square foot Pop up store will feature more than 500 products available for immediate takeaway. Online shoppers will have the option to pick up qualifying orders by selecting IKEA Auburn Hills as their preferred pick-up location at checkout. In addition, IKEA coworkers can arrange delivery, and visitors can receive inspiration and personalized support from IKEA planners to design spaces throughout their homes.“We’re thrilled to welcome customers to IKEA Auburn Hills early this summer,” said Heather Spatz, Market Manager. “This pop-up store with pick up is a different format than our traditional IKEA stores, designed specifically to bring our signature style closer to the community. By adding this location to the market, we’re making IKEA more accessible, more convenient, and always affordable for the many.”IKEA is committed to enhancing customer experience through a variety of locations and services that meet diverse home furnishing needs. Alongside new store openings, IKEA U.S. has invested in improving its e-commerce platform and expanding service offerings, such as new IKEA Family and IKEA for Business benefits, lower-priced shipping and delivery, Click & Collect and TaskRabbit assembly services.About IKEAAt IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 375 IKEA stores in 30 countries – including 54 retail locations in the U.S.For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA.us, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

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