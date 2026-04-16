Investigation Continues After Trooper Involved Shooting During A Call For Service In Queen Anne’s County

April 16, 2026

(CHESTER, MD) – Police are actively investigating shots fired during a call for service in Queen Anne’s County.

At 3:40 p.m. today, troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the unit block of Sherman Way in Chester for the report of a disturbance. The 9-1-1 caller informed police of a man with a knife making threats.

Upon their arrival, troopers met with the complainant. While a trooper was making contact with the complainant, the man advanced towards the trooper wielding a knife. The trooper subsequently fired her agency issued firearm striking the man.

Medical treatment was immediately administered to the man on the scene. He was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center for treatment. There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Per department policy and standard procedures, the trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office responded for assistance. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded to process the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation in consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Queen Anne’s County. The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation, as is procedure.

The investigation remains active. Additional details will be released as they become available.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]