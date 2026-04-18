Maryland State Police Aviation Command Performs Aerial Hoist Rescue for a Stranded Boater In Somerset County

April 18, 2026

(DAMES QUARTER, MD) – A Maryland State Police helicopter helped rescue a man after he had a medical emergency while boating on Friday afternoon in Somerset County.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on April 17, rescue personnel from Somerset County were dispatched to a remote area in Dames Quarter Lake for a boater who grounded his boat and began to experience a medical emergency. Due to the victim’s remote location, extended extrication time, and the nature of the victim’s medical emergency, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested by the United States Coast Guard to perform an aerial hoist rescue. Trooper 4, the MSP helicopter based in Salisbury, was dispatched to the mission by the SYSCOM Duty Officer.

A search and rescue was initiated for the boater in the area East of Deal Island. The boater was located by a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer, who confirmed the need for a hoist extrication due to shallow water and the inability for ground or water extrication. A Trooper/Paramedic was lowered down onto a patch of solid land in the marsh that was inaccessible by vessel, where the victim was medically assessed and prepared for aerial extraction by an ARV-QC rescue device.

Trooper 4 hovered over the marsh area at nearly 70 feet and successfully hoisted the victim. Once the patient was safely hoisted onto the aircraft, the flight crew transitioned directly into the medical evacuation role and transported the patient to a local hospital. The flight crew of Trooper 4 utilized the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter to perform the rescue.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and partner agencies.

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CONTACT: First Sergeant Jonathan Larsen – MSPAC Eastern Region (410) 548-5189

Maryland State Police Aviation Command – Salisbury Section