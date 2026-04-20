New Book About The Hidden Leadership Tool Found In Story

Esther Choy with her new book Winning Without Persuading Esther Choy's newest leadership book about story discovery and curiosity. Leadership Story Lab

Author Esther Choy Launches Exclusive Live Leadership Communication Training for First 500 Readers of Winning Without Persuading

All meaningful change starts with real, leaning-in curiosity. Winning Without Persuading is a brilliantly actionable guide from one of the sharpest minds in storytelling today. Read it now!” — Dave Evans, Cofounder, Stanford Life Design Lab

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a leadership skill no one taught you—yet it determines the quality of every decision you make.Leaders are trained to have answers, drive alignment, and persuade others to move forward. But in today’s environment, those scripts are persistently working against them. The more leaders push their message, the less progress they actually make. The result: missed signals, shallow alignment, and decisions made without the full picture. The leaders who outperform are not the most persuasive. Instead, they are the ones who know how to discover what others don’t yet know how to say.In her groundbreaking new book, Winning Without Persuading , leadership communication expert and CEO and founder of Leadership Story Lab Esther Choy reveals a new approach to elevating teams, energizing organizational cultures, and driving transformational outcomes. And she's inviting the first 500 readers to go even deeper with a rare, exclusive live training experience.In a world saturated with spin and competing narratives, Choy's method cuts through the noise. Rather than pushing harder, she teaches readers to practice the art of story discovery and thoughtful curiosity. Instead of single-mindedly focusing on telling better stories, she shows leaders how to help their teams, customers and partners uncover and tell their stories. Stories that spark trust, unlock potential and drive transformation.An Exclusive Offer for the First 500 ReadersTo celebrate the launch of Winning Without Persuading, Choy is personally hosting two, interactive live training series — available only to the first 500 readers who purchase the book. The course consists of two one-hour sessions designed to put the book's principles into immediate practice.Available Session Series:Series 1: Asking Crazy Good Questions That Get to What Actually Matters.Offer A: May 19, 2026 | 12:00 – 1:00 PM CTOffer B: May 21, 2026 | 12:00 – 1:00 PM CTSeries 2: Speaking Up: 3 Levels to Use Your Voice When It Matters Most.Offer A: June 9, 2026 | 12:00 – 1:00 PM CTOffer B: June 11, 2026 | 12:00 – 1:00 PM CTAttendees will engage in real-time exercises guided by Choy herself, and leave each session with tools they can apply immediately — in the boardroom, at the negotiating table and across the dinner table."All meaningful change starts with real, leaning-in curiosity. Winning Without Persuading is a brilliantly actionable guide from one of the sharpest minds in storytelling today. Read it now!”—Dave Evans, Cofounder, Stanford Life Design Lab; New York Times #1 bestselling co-author of Designing Your Life and Designing Your New Work LifeHow to Claim Your Exclusive OfferSpots are strictly limited to the first 500 purchasers. To reserve a place, readers must submit proof of purchase by May 5, 2026. Acceptable proof includes a PDF, photo, or screenshot of a receipt showing:1) Book title2) Date of purchase3) Location of purchaseSubmissions can be made at https://www.leadershipstorylab.com/winning-without-persuading-book-promotion/ Once spots are filled, access will close — no exceptions. Spots are limited — don’t miss your chance.About Esther ChoyEsther Choy is the founder of Leadership Story Lab and an expert in leadership communication and business storytelling. A sought-after speaker, coach, and author, she has helped executives and teams at leading organizations transform the way they communicate, connect, and lead. Winning Without Persuading is her latest work.Purchase Winning Without Persuading today and submit your proof of purchase by May 5, 2026 to be invited to the exclusive leadership communication training opportunity with Esther Choy.

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