Cufflinks.com Hosts Legendary Cinematographer Dean Cundey at the Minneapolis St Paul International Film Festival

Derek Broin, Dean Cundey & Adam Broin at the Minneapolis St Paul International Film Festival Industry Night

Dean Cundey’s work has shaped the way generations experience film.” — Derek Broin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cufflinks.com, the luxury men’s accessories brand known for timeless craftsmanship and refined style, proudly hosted legendary cinematographer Dean Cundey during the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival Industry Night on Sunday, April 12, 2026.Best known for shaping the visual language of modern cinema through iconic films including Halloween, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, and Apollo 13, Cundey’s presence marked an extraordinary intersection of film history, artistry, and enduring taste values deeply shared by Cufflinks.com.For Cufflinks.com founders and brothers Adam and Derek Broin, the occasion represented more than a festival appearance. It was a celebration of excellence across disciplines: storytelling, design, and personal presentation. In honoring Dean Cundey, Cufflinks.com underscored its belief that true style, much like great cinema, is built on precision, heritage, and substance.“Dean Cundey’s work has shaped the way generations experience film.” said Derek Broin of Cufflinks.com. “To welcome Dean Cundey in the context of the Minneapolis Film Festival was a privilege, and a natural fit for a brand that values craftsmanship, legacy, and artistry at the highest level.” said Adam Broin of Cufflinks.com.The evening also carried a deeper note of sartorial significance. Dean Cundey’s connection to the world of classic menswear extends through family ties to Simon Cundey of Henry Poole & Co., the storied Savile Row tailor long associated with the highest traditions of bespoke dress. That link between cinematic mastery and heritage tailoring made the collaboration especially resonant for Cufflinks.com, a company whose identity is rooted in elevating the details that define a gentleman’s wardrobe.Set against the backdrop of one of the region’s most respected cultural events, the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, the gathering reflected the brand’s continuing commitment to supporting the arts and celebrating figures whose work stands the test of time. For Cufflinks.com, hosting Dean Cundey was not simply a moment it was a statement about the kind of excellence the company champions.About Cufflinks.comCufflinks.com is a premier destination for luxury men’s accessories, offering expertly crafted cufflinks, ties, socks, gift sets, and refined wardrobe essentials. Dedicated to excellence in design and presentation, the company serves customers who appreciate timeless style, quality, and distinction.Media ContactEmail: press@cufflinks.com

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