Custom Island Homes Brings Luxury Custom Home Building from the Hamptons to South Florida

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Licensed General Contractor Serving Jupiter Island, Hutchinson Island, Vero Beach & the Treasure Coast

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Island Homes, the award-winning luxury custom home builder renowned for delivering meticulously crafted residences throughout the Hamptons for more than 25 years, has officially expanded its full-service design and build operations to South Florida.

The company, founded and led by Les Walsh, is now accepting new clients across Martin County, St. Lucie County, Palm Beach County, Jupiter Island, Hutchinson Island, Vero Beach, and the broader Treasure Coast region. This expansion brings the same refined, modern craftsmanship that transformed the New York luxury home market to Florida’s most sought-after coastal communities.

With over 120 completed projects, more than 250,000 square feet designed and built, a team of 20+ seasoned professionals, five industry awards, and an impressive 80% of new business generated through client referrals, Custom Island Homes enters South Florida not as a newcomer, but as a proven and trusted name in high-end residential construction.

A LEGACY OF LUXURY, NOW ROOTED IN FLORIDA

For over two decades, Custom Island Homes has been synonymous with exceptional quality in the Hamptons, one of the most demanding luxury real estate markets in the world. The expansion to South Florida represents a natural evolution, driven by strong regional demand for bespoke, architect-quality homes and founder Les Walsh’s longstanding ties to the community.

Walsh, whose family also owns and operates Stuart Kitchen Bath & Flooring, a premier 4,000-square-foot design showroom in Stuart, Florida, brings a deep understanding of the preferences and lifestyle needs of Florida’s affluent coastal homeowners.

“South Florida has always felt like home to us. The people here appreciate quality, craftsmanship, and integrity — the same values we’ve built our reputation on,” said Les Walsh, Owner and Founder of Custom Island Homes. “We’re incredibly excited to serve this community and bring to life the homes our clients have always dreamed of building.”

SERVING SOUTH FLORIDA’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITIES

Custom Island Homes is now actively accepting new custom home projects throughout:

Martin County — Stuart, Hobe Sound, Palm City, Jensen Beach

St. Lucie County — Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce

Palm Beach County — Jupiter and surrounding areas

Jupiter Island — Exclusive barrier island estates

Hutchinson Island — Waterfront and oceanfront luxury homes

Vero Beach — Refined coastal living along the Treasure Coast

From waterfront estates to oceanfront retreats and refined coastal residences, the company delivers a full-service, turnkey approach including design, pre-construction planning, permitting, construction management, and finishing.

WHAT SETS CUSTOM ISLAND HOMES APART

Custom Island Homes differentiates itself through a commitment to transparency, innovation, and white-glove service throughout every phase of the project lifecycle:

25+ Years of Proven Excellence — 120+ projects completed and five industry awards

Family-Owned and Community-Trusted — A client-first approach backed by experience

Technology-Driven Project Management — Real-time access via BuilderTrend for budgets, schedules, and updates

Transparent Cost Estimation — Accurate, detailed pricing with no hidden surprises

In-House Design Synergy — Access to Stuart Kitchen Bath & Flooring showroom

Eco-Friendly Practices — Energy-efficient, sustainable building standards

80% Referral Rate — A testament to client satisfaction and trust

ABOUT CUSTOM ISLAND HOMES

Custom Island Homes is an award-winning, full-service luxury custom home builder serving clients in both South Florida and the Hamptons. Founded by Les Walsh, the company specializes in new custom home construction, luxury renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, energy-efficient solutions, and outdoor living design.

As a licensed general contractor, Custom Island Homes combines architectural vision with meticulous craftsmanship to deliver homes that exceed expectations on time and on budget.

Les Walsh is also the owner of Stuart Kitchen Bath & Flooring, a 4,000-square-foot design showroom in Stuart, Florida, providing clients with a seamless, integrated luxury design and build experience.

You can explore their work and learn more at http://www.customislandhomes.com

Their showroom is located at 4386 SW Port Way, Palm City, FL.

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