CHINAPLAS 2026 Gathers Momentum in Shanghai Driving Smart and Green Transformation

CPS26 logo With an exhibition area exceeding 390,000 sqm and more than 5,000 quality exhibitors from China and abroad, CHINAPLAS 2026 sets a new record and reaffirms its position as the annual flagship event for the plastics and rubber industries. The theme zones for raw materials gather more than 1,900 chemical and raw materials suppliers, featuring a vast array of the latest solutions, as well as innovative products.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated CHINAPLAS, the world’s leading plastics and rubber trade show, will return to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai from April 21–24, 2026. With an exhibition area exceeding 390,000 sqm and more than 5,000 quality exhibitors from China and abroad, this edition sets a new record and reaffirms its position as the annual flagship event for the plastics and rubber industries.The show will spotlight four key themes — Circular Economy, Digitalization, Innovative Materials, and China’s High‑end Technologies — bringing together global industry forces and showcasing frontier innovations that lead the industry toward smart, green, and advanced development.Global Giants Converge: 5,000+ Exhibitors Power an Industry ShowcaseOver 5,000 exhibitors will present their latest solutions, including industry leaders, such as BASF, SABIC, ExxonMobil, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastics, Covestro, Lotte Chemical, Toray, Evonik, Borouge, Sinopec, PetroChina, Wanhua, Kingfa, Sinochem, Rongsheng, Hengli, WOTE, Kumho-Sunny, INTCO, Arburg, Engel, Husky, KraussMaffei, Mold-Masters, Synventive, Battenfeld-cincinnati, Totani, HP, Nordson, ScanTECH, TOMRA, Avian, Asano, Haitian, Yizumi, Chen Hsong, Borch, Fu Chun Shin, L.K. Technology, Tederic, Kaihua, Push Die & Mold, Jwell, Sinomech, Shaanxi Beiren, JCtimes, Useon, Aceretech and more.A highlight is the participation of over 1,000 Specialized and Niche Chinese enterprises, including nearly 200 national “Little Giant” companies, marking the largest collective appearance of such enterprises in CHINAPLAS history. Specialized and Niche Chinese enterprise refers to those with comprehensive indicators established by the Chinese government in terms of economic benefits, degree of specialization, level of excellence in operations and management, etc. These homegrown innovators are reshaping the global supply chain with strong R&D capabilities and mature manufacturing technologies, offering overseas buyers more cost‑effective sourcing options and strengthening China’s role in global supply chain optimization. As global expansion becomes an increasingly important strategy for risk diversification, Specialized and Niche Chinese enterprises are actively positioning themselves as a dynamic and high-quality emerging force.Driving Transformation with Smart Technologies and Innovative MaterialsThis year, more immersive frontier technology experience is delivered across 17 theme zones, unlocking new possibilities for industrial transformation.The theme zones for raw materials machinery feature more than 3,800 advanced machines in live demonstrations. Reifenhäuser will present its third‑generation EVO blown film line, which achieves up to 30% higher productivity, while Photon Cloud introduces inspection technology with machine vision into real medical production scenarios, applied to tasks of inspection, safeguarding efficiency and quality for enterprises.The theme zones for raw materials gather more than 1,900 chemical and raw materials suppliers, featuring a vast array of the latest solutions, as well as innovative products. LG Chem will showcase biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE) film, achieving high stiffness and transparency, while Orinko will launch long‑chain nylon materials for drone shells and key components, which reduce weight and enhance endurance.New Materials and Smart Equipment Drive Transformation, New Productive Forces Power Industrial UpgradesNew materials are the cornerstone of manufacturing upgrades, while digitalization, intelligence, and AI technologies are the key engines of industrial transformation. CHINAPLAS 2026 serves as a concentrated showcase of “New Productive Forces” in the plastics and rubber industries.New materials are crucial for manufacturing upgrades. The exhibition will feature high-performance composite fibers. BASF’s solid‑state battery pack materials contribute to vehicle lightweighting and optimized thermal management, while Covestro’s polycarbonate solutions enable humanoid robots to maintain agility and withstand complex physical interactions for stable operation.The exhibition also highlights the deep integration of traditional machinery with digitalization, intelligence, and AI technologies. These smart technologies significantly boost precision and production efficiency while reducing labor, time, and environmental impacts. Solutions, such as Chen Hsong’s iChenTM Cloud Intelligent Manufacturing Operation and Management Platform and JC Times’ integrated Intelligent Precision Die will demonstrate how smart technologies are evolving from concept to production line, truly empowering lean factory management.Green Transformation: Circular Economy Across the Value ChainGreen and low‑carbon development becomes an industry essential. The Recycling Tech Zone will feature more than 120 global suppliers, showcasing physical recycling, AI‑driven sorting technologies, and closed‑loop solutions for high‑value recycling of waste plastics. Meanwhile, the Bioplastics Zone and Recycled Plastics Zone, will highlight biodegradable materials, post‑consumer recycled resins and low‑carbon modified materials. Exhibitors will also present traceable and compliant closed‑loop materials for automotive applications.At the exhibition, upgraded physical and chemical recycling technologies will be showcased. Avient has developed bio‑based thermoplastic elastomers which reduce carbon footprint and are widely applied. TOMRA’s AUTOSORT™ intelligent sorting machine is a multifunctional optical sorting system equipped with patented technologies and AI elements which delivers rapid and accurate identification and separation of materials by type and color attributes.Driving Cost Reduction and Efficiency Gains, Innovation Strengthens Industry FoundationsAmid raw material price fluctuations and supply chain instability, energy saving, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement are vital for sustainable enterprise growth. CHINAPLAS 2026 will showcase breakthrough achievements designed to streamline production, reduce labor costs, and protect profitability; modular equipment designs that enhance production line flexibility and meet diverse product demands.Haitian will present a fully automated injection molding solution for drone blades, which benefits in cost reduction and efficiency gains. ARBURG will present the new ALLROUNDER TREND, an advanced all-electric machine providing customers in China with high-quality performance with outstanding cost-effectiveness.Global Opportunities Converge in Shanghai, Internationalization Reaches New HeightsWith China’s foreign trade regaining momentum, CHINAPLAS 2026 expands its global influence. The exhibition is expected to attract professional buyers from over 140 countries and 430 delegations, including 70 overseas groups with new participants from Egypt, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and Poland, further broadening the scope and depth of international exchange.As a key global platform for the plastics and rubber industries, CHINAPLAS 2026 provides one‑stop opportunities for face‑to‑face negotiations, technical exchanges, project cooperation, and supply chain optimization. It supports the stability of global industry supply chains and fosters deeper collaboration between Chinese and international enterprises, enabling shared opportunities and win‑win outcomes.For more information, please visit: ChinaplasOnline.com or email to Chinaplas.PR@adsale.com.hk.

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