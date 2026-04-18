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STS Group Confirms Full Operational Readiness as School Transport Services Resume in the UAE

STS Buses

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Following the resumption of school transport services across the UAE, STS Group has confirmed its full operational readiness to support a smooth and efficient return to on-site learning.

Steve Burnell, Chief Executive Officer of STS Group, said:
“We are fully prepared to operate at scale from day one. Across our network of over 4,000 buses serving more than 120,000 students, our fleet, teams, and systems have remained active and ready throughout, enabling us to deliver services immediately.”

Operating one of the largest school transport networks in the region, STS Group has maintained full operational continuity during this period, ensuring that all core functions, including drivers, bus guardians, supervisors, and its 24/7 Operations Control Centre, remain fully active and ready.

“Our operating model is built on continuity and resilience. Throughout this period, we have continued training, operational planning, and system readiness to ensure we are fully prepared to deliver services safely and without disruption. At the same time, our focus has remained on the wellbeing of our employees, ensuring they are supported and fully ready,” Burnell added.

Services will be delivered across the network, with close coordination in place with each school to align with their individual reopening programmes and timelines, ensuring a structured and efficient return to operations.

STS Group continues to work closely with schools to support service delivery, with all routes managed and monitored in real time through its Operations Control Centre. Communication with schools and parents is in place through official transport platforms, providing clear, timely updates as services commence.

For media enquiries and further information, please contact:
STS Group
+971 4 339 7555
marketing@sts-group.com
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STS Group Confirms Full Operational Readiness as School Transport Services Resume in the UAE

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