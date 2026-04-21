FLOHOM Opens the First Luxury Houseboat Suite on the Grand Strand at Barefoot Landing Marina in North Myrtle Beach

FLOHOM 15 | Palmera Luxury Houseboat Luxury Houseboat Rooftop with 360 Views Luxury Houseboat Modern Coastal Interior Design

FLOHOM debuts Palmera at Barefoot Landing Marina, introducing the Grand Strand's first luxury houseboat suite and a new category of floating lodging.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC — April 16, 2026 — FLOHOM, the experiential hospitality brand redefining waterfront stays through its growing fleet of luxury houseboats, today announced the opening of FLOHOM 15 | Palmera at Barefoot Landing Marina in North Myrtle Beach. The property marks the brand's first entry into the Grand Strand market and the southernmost location in the FLOHOM portfolio.

Palmera is the first luxury houseboat suite of its kind on the Grand Strand. Docked on the Intracoastal Waterway, the property offers a distinct alternative to traditional hotels and vacation rentals in one of the East Coast's most visited travel destinations.

Designed for up to four guests, Palmera features a warm coastal-modern interior, a full rooftop deck with a fire pit and 360-degree views of the Intracoastal Waterway, complimentary access to the Barefoot Resort pool, and a premier location directly across the water from Barefoot Landing Resort, House of Blues, and Alabama Theatre. The Atlantic Ocean is approximately one mile east of the marina.

"Myrtle Beach has always been one of the markets I knew FLOHOM needed to be in," said Brian Meyer, Co-Founder and President of FLOHOM. "The Grand Strand draws millions of visitors every year who are looking for something beyond the traditional beach rental. Palmera gives them that. And none of this happens without the right partners. Welcoming Tushar and Andrea Mukhija into the FLOHOM family as the owners and local co-hosts behind Palmera is one of the highlights of this launch. What we are building is not just a portfolio of floating assets. It is the first experiential floating lodging network in the country, and every new market, every new vessel, and every new partner is helping define this category."

Palmera's launch represents FLOHOM's continued expansion beyond its roots in the Mid-Atlantic region, where the brand operates properties across Baltimore, National Harbor, the Chesapeake Bay, and Virginia Beach. The North Myrtle Beach location is the first of two FLOHOMs planned at Barefoot Landing Marina, with FLOHOM 17 slated to arrive in the near future under the same ownership partnership.

"FLOHOM is doing something that simply has not existed on the Grand Strand before," said Tushar and Andrea Mukhija, owners and local co-hosts of FLOHOM 15 | Palmera. "When we first experienced what the brand was building, we knew we wanted to be part of bringing it to our market. North Myrtle Beach is a destination people return to year after year, and Palmera offers them a completely new way to experience it. We are proud to welcome guests from near and far to our Grand Strand floating community."

Barefoot Landing Marina, one of North Myrtle Beach's premier waterfront marinas, serves as Palmera's home base. The marina's walkable proximity to shops, restaurants, and live entertainment, combined with its position on the Intracoastal, made it the natural choice for FLOHOM's Grand Strand debut.

FLOHOM 15 | Palmera is now open for reservations at flohom.com. The houseboat is designed for couples, small groups, and travelers seeking unique stays, with curated amenities that support romantic getaways, anniversaries, special celebrations, and extended visits to the Grand Strand.

About FLOHOM

FLOHOM is an experiential hospitality brand redefining the waterfront stay through a growing network of luxury houseboats. Founded on the belief that water connects us, FLOHOM is building the first experiential floating lodging network in the country, with properties across Maryland, Virginia, and now South Carolina. Each FLOHOM property is individually designed, thoughtfully amenitized, and docked in destination waterfront markets. Learn more at flohom.com.

Press Opportunities

FLOHOM welcomes members of the press to experience FLOHOM 15 | Palmera firsthand. Property walkthroughs and site visits are available by appointment. To arrange a visit, request high-resolution imagery, or schedule an interview with Brian Meyer or the Mukhijas, please contact brian@flohom.com.

For more information, visit flohom.com.

FLOHOM 15 | Palmera Video Virtual Tour

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