FutureVault MCP and AI Orchestration Layer Enables FIs and Firms to Connect AI Directly to Their Document Infrastructure

FutureVault Launches MCP and AI Orchestration Layer, Enabling Enterprise Firms to Connect AI Directly to Their Document Infrastructure and Broader AI Ecosystem

FutureVault MCP gives firms a secure connection between AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT and their document infrastructure, without breaking privacy controls.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureVault, a leader in AI-powered Digital Vaults and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) for financial services, today announced the launch of its MCP and AI Orchestration Layer, turning insights into Automated Next-Best-Actions, giving firms a secure way to connect AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT directly to their document infrastructure without breaking governance, permissions, or data privacy controls.Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for secure, context-aware data access, FutureVault MCP enables AI systems to search, read, and reason over enterprise data using natural language, connecting directly to documents across client, advisor, and enterprise vaults. MCP is becoming the “new API” and the standard connection point between a firm's data infrastructure, AI tools and agentic orchestration layers. FutureVault MCP is built to participate within this broader ecosystem, enabling firms to connect FutureVault directly to any MCP-compatible AI agent, orchestration harness, or tool. Queries and outputs leverage private LLMs, ensuring document data stays within the firm's own security and privacy framework and is never passed to external models or public infrastructure.Enterprise teams leveraging AI for document workflows often face fragmented, manual processes to access relevant data, creating bottlenecks at scale. FutureVault MCP replaces these approaches with a direct, governed connection to the Vault, enabling secure and scalable AI across client, advisor, and enterprise records.What Firms Can Do with FutureVault MCP:• Tax document review: Review tax documents across multiple years for a client or across a full book of business, identify planning opportunities, and flag changes worth a conversation, without opening a single file manually.• Missing and unsigned document detection: Identify missing or unsigned documents before they become service issues, across individual clients, advisor teams, or the full enterprise.• Estate, insurance, and retirement gap analysis: Find estate planning gaps, insurance coverage shortfalls, or retirement timing mismatches from the actual records already in a client's vault, not assumptions.• Client summaries and deliverables: Draft personalized client summaries, year-in-review letters, and planning memos from the documents already in the vault, not generic templates.• Automated Next-Best-Actions: Rather than simply surfacing proposed actions to advisors and operations teams, FutureVault can now automatically trigger Next-Best-Actions that include automatically sending secure document requests, generating meeting preparation summaries and scheduling appointments, creating follow-up tasks, routing files for review, or generating recurring workflow for review across client households or teams to remove the burden and time commitment of document chasing, context gathering, and repetitive admin work that slows teams down and creates bottlenecks when servicing clients and meeting compliance requirements."Financial services firms sit on more than client documents – every form, filing, agreement, and record that moves through an organization holds information that advisors, operations, and compliance teams require but rarely have fast access to," commented Daniel Kenny, FutureVault CEO. "FutureVault MCP is a secure, private connection between that document infrastructure and the AI agents and orchestration tools firms are already deploying. As MCP becomes the standard way firms connect AI to their data, having your document infrastructure MCP-ready is what makes those workflows function.""Governance matters in financial services, and it is the part that gets overlooked in most AI announcements," commented Simon Tipler, FutureVault’s Chief Product Officer. "Every query and every triggered action through FutureVault MCP runs inside the firm's existing permission structure, and private LLMs, meaning document data never leaves the firm's environment. Advisors get answers and efficiency. Compliance and operations teams keep the controls they need."FutureVault MCP runs on the same authentication, access controls, data privacy policies, and audit infrastructure as the core FutureVault platform.FutureVault MCP and AI Orchestration Layer are available now for enterprise firms. For more information or to book a demo, visitAbout FutureVaultFutureVault is a category leader in AI-powered Digital Vaults and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) for financial institutions and wealth management enterprises.FutureVault's platform is built on three layers: the Document Layer that automates ingestion, aggregation, and centralization of client, advisor, and enterprise documentation; the Governance Layer that enforces role-based permission hierarchies, regulatory controls, and data privacy controls; and the Intelligence Layer that leverages embedded AI and private LLMs to extract data from documents, surface advisor-client insights, and automate Next-Best-Actions. FutureVault is SOC 2 Type II.

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