PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER EXPANDING VETERAN ACCESS TO PSYCHEDELIC AND IBOGAINE THERAPIES

President Trump signed an Executive Order directing federal agencies to accelerate veteran access to emerging psychedelic therapies and ibogaine compounds.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Donald J. Trump today signed an Executive Order directing federal agencies to accelerate veteran access to emerging psychedelic therapies and ibogaine compounds for PTSD, substance use disorders, and suicide prevention. The order represents the most significant federal action on psychedelic-assisted mental health treatment in American history.Dallas law firm Ritter Spencer Cheng , PLLC (“RSC”) is proud to represent Americans for Ibogaine (“AFI”). Hadas Alterman, head of the psychedelics practice group at RSC, led the matter on a pro bono basis. This signing is the culmination of years of work by AFI and its partners to bring ibogaine out of the shadows of Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act and into the hands of the veterans who need it most.Present at the signing were AFI CEO W. Bryan Hubbard, podcaster and veteran advocate Joe Rogan, retired Navy SEAL, Lone Survivor author Marcus Luttrell, and Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX).“This began with a small group who refused to accept the status quo and fought to bring ibogaine into the United States healthcare system, growing into a national movement that could not be ignored,” said W. Bryan Hubbard, CEO of Americans for Ibogaine. “We have always believed this was the moonshot of our time. People from every corner of this country came together and demanded better. Today, that movement has compelled action at the highest levels of the federal government. The era of federal prohibition of psychedelic medicine in America is coming to an end.”The Order directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to issue national priority vouchers for psychedelic compounds that have received Breakthrough Therapy designation, expediting their review and development. It establishes a Right to Try pathway allowing eligible patients to access ibogaine therapies with the Schedule I handling authorization necessary for physicians to treat patients; and directs federal agencies to collaborate with state governments advancing ibogaine and psychedelic therapy initiatives.AFI CEO Bryan Hubbard and former Texas Governor Rick Perry appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to bring the veteran mental health crisis and the promise of ibogaine to a national audience, helping catalyze action at the state and federal level. AFI's earlier work on the Texas Ibogaine Initiative– the largest publicly funded psychedelic research effort in history – laid the groundwork for today's federal action.

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