Precision Health Chiropractic to Host Community Health Fair Focused on Natural, Non-Invasive Wellness

Dr. Brandon Cooke

Precision Chiropractic hosts a free health fair in New Albany, offering wellness insights, vendors, spinal screenings, and holistic care education.

Our goal is to create a space where people can discover safe, effective, and non-invasive ways to support their health.”” — Dr. Brandon Cooke

NEW ALBANY, IN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPrecision Health Chiropractic to Host Community Health Fair Focused on Natural, Non-Invasive WellnessNew Albany, IN — May 16, 2026 — Precision Chiropractic is excited to announce an upcoming Community Health Fair taking place on Saturday, May 16, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, designed to educate and empower individuals seeking natural, non-invasive approaches to better health.This free, family-friendly event will feature a variety of local vendors and wellness professionals sharing insights on alternative health solutions, including nervous system regulation, stress management, sleep optimization, and holistic healing practices. Attendees are welcome to come and go throughout the event, exploring different booths and learning from each participating business at their own pace.As part of the event, Precision Chiropractic will offer complimentary spinal screenings for prospective new patients. Additionally, on-site X-rays may be available for individuals who qualify, providing further insight into spinal health and alignment.Guests will also enjoy free refreshments and light snacks while connecting with health-focused professionals in a welcoming, community-centered environment.“Our goal is to create a space where people can discover safe, effective, and non-invasive ways to support their health,” said a representative from Precision Chiropractic. “We want attendees to leave feeling informed, empowered, and inspired to take the next step in their wellness journey.”The event will be hosted at Precision Chiropractic’s office. For more information about the practice and services offered, visit our website Event Details:What: Community Health FairWhen: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PMWhere: Precision Health ChiropracticCost: Free to attendPrecision Chiropractic (Precision Health Chiropractic) is a modern, patient-centered practice in New Albany dedicated to delivering advanced, neurologically focused chiropractic care. The clinic specializes in gentle, non-invasive adjustments that avoid traditional twisting or cracking, instead using precise, targeted techniques designed for maximum comfort and effectiveness.What sets Precision Chiropractic apart is its data-driven, personalized approach to care. Through advanced imaging and neurological assessments, the team identifies the root causes of spinal misalignments and dysfunction—allowing for customized treatment plans tailored to each individual. Progress is carefully tracked before and after adjustments, ensuring measurable improvements and optimized outcomes for every patient.With a strong focus on the upper cervical spine and nervous system function, Precision Chiropractic aims to restore proper communication within the body, supporting natural healing and long-term wellness. Their care extends beyond symptom relief, helping patients improve posture, reduce pain, enhance mobility, and address conditions such as migraines, vertigo, anxiety, and chronic discomfort.Serving individuals and families of all ages—including prenatal and pediatric patients—the practice provides a safe, effective, and holistic path to better health. By combining research-backed techniques with a commitment to education and individualized care, Precision Chiropractic empowers patients to take control of their health and experience lasting results

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.