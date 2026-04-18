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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Future of History: Marco Antonio Soriano and Arius Technology Announce Landmark Digital Preservation of Rome’s Galleria Borghese

ROME, ITALY – In a historic fusion of Italian Renaissance heritage and 21st-century laser technology, Marco Antonio Soriano, Chairman of the Soriano Group and Global Ambassador for Arius Technology, has officially announced the commencement of a landmark digital preservation project at the world-renowned Galleria Borghese.

This unprecedented initiative utilizes Arius™’s proprietary scanning system—the world’s most advanced 3D laser technology—to create "Digital Twins" of masterpieces by icons such as Caravaggio, Bernini, and Titian. By capturing every brushstroke and minute texture at a resolution of 10 microns, Soriano CEO in Italy for Arius are effectively creating an "eternal backup" of human history.

“We are not just scanning paintings; we are digitizing the soul of the Renaissance,” said Marco Antonio Soriano. “Through the Soriano Group’s commitment to innovation and Arius’s world-leading technology, we are ensuring that the treasures of the Galleria Borghese remain immutable and accessible for centuries to come. This is the dawn of the ‘Digital Renaissance,’ where technology serves as the ultimate guardian of culture.”

Saving Art for Eternity

As global heritage faces threats from climate change, transit risks, and the passage of time, the Soriano-led initiative provides a revolutionary solution. The data captured at the Galleria Borghese allows for:

Forensic Documentation: Creating a definitive "DNA" profile of each artwork for authentication and conservation.

Ultra-Fidelity Reproductions: The ability to recreate "E-Clones" that are virtually indistinguishable from the originals, allowing for global exhibitions without risking the primary works.

Immersive Education: Providing scholars and the public with a level of digital access never before possible.

A Global Vision of Luxury and Tech

The project marks a significant milestone for the Soriano Group, further cementing Marco Antonio Soriano’s reputation as a disruptor in the luxury and technology sectors. By bridging the gap between the Soriano family’s deep Italian roots and their global tech footprint (including the Soriano Motori electric innovations), this project underscores a brand philosophy of "Innovation through Heritage."

“Marco’s vision for the future of the art market is transformative,” said Chairman Patrick Robinson, the spokesperson for Arius Technology. “By documenting the Borghese collection, we are setting a new global standard for how museums, private collectors, and family offices manage their most precious assets.”

The Galleria Borghese project is the first in a series of planned collaborations between Soriano and major cultural institutions worldwide.

About Marco Antonio Soriano & The Soriano Group:

Marco Antonio Soriano is a celebrated entrepreneur, author, and the Chairman of the Soriano Group. With a diverse portfolio spanning heavy industry, lifestyle luxury, and advanced technology, the Soriano brand is synonymous with Italian excellence and forward-thinking global investment.

About Arius Technology:

Arius Technology is a world leader in the high-resolution digitization of art. Its patented technology is used by the world’s leading museums, galleries, and private collectors to preserve and commercialize art through data-driven innovation.

SORIANO's mission to preserve THE ARTS globally with Arius Tech EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW PBS PAUL SOLMAN

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