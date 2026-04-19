My American Goods® Secures Trademark as It Expands Hybrid Marketplace Model

My American Goods® — a curated destination for discovering American-made brands across everyday categories Orders from My American Goods® include a handwritten note and curated packaging experience

The curated American-made marketplace reinforces its brand with federal trademark while expanding a hybrid model for better products and customer experience.

We didn’t build My American Goods® to be another listing site. We built it to create a more consistent, trustworthy way to shop American” — Linda Rosenthal

NORTH READING, MA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My American Goods has officially secured federal trademark registration, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing marketplace dedicated to American-made brands. The trademark, now registered on the Principal Register of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides nationwide protection and reinforces the company’s long-term brand strategy.But for My American Goods, this isn’t just about protecting a name—it’s about defining a better way to shop American.Founded with a clear premise—that customers shouldn’t have to dig through endless directories or second-guess product origins—My American Goodswas built to bring clarity, trust, and consistency to a fragmented space. The platform focuses exclusively on American-based brands, curating products across categories like skincare, wellness, home goods, apparel, and everyday essentials.Unlike traditional marketplaces that simply aggregate listings, My American Goodsoperates on a hybrid marketplace model. The company partners directly with brands through Shopify Collective for fulfillment, while also stocking and shipping top-performing products from its own fulfillment center in North Reading, Massachusetts.This hybrid approach allows My American Goodsto combine the scale and variety of a marketplace with the control and reliability of a direct-to-consumer operation—something most directories and listing sites are unable to offer.“We didn’t want to build just another listing site,” said Linda Rosenthal, co-founder of My American Goods. “There are plenty of places where you can browse products. What’s missing is consistency—knowing the brands are vetted, the experience is reliable, and the platform stands behind what it sells.”That philosophy extends beyond product selection. My American Goodsplaces a strong emphasis on transparency, working closely with brands to clearly communicate where products are made, how they’re sourced, and what customers can expect. This level of involvement has become increasingly important as demand for American-made goods continues to grow, but consumer trust remains uneven across marketplaces.Since launching operations in 2025, My American Goodshas fulfilled over 6,000 orders and continues to see steady growth, now averaging dozens of orders per day. The company has also expanded its fulfillment capabilities, allowing it to bring more products in-house as they prove demand—improving shipping times, packaging consistency, and overall customer experience.For customers, this often means orders arrive with a more cohesive experience, even when sourced from multiple brands. For makers, it creates a path to scale—starting with direct fulfillment and growing into deeper partnerships as products gain traction.The newly secured trademark reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to building a recognizable and trusted brand in a space that has historically lacked standardization. As more platforms emerge claiming to support American-made products, My American Goodsis positioning itself as a curated, operationally involved marketplace—not simply a pass-through for listings.At the core of the business is a belief that how products are delivered matters just as much as what is being sold. By combining direct-from-maker fulfillment with its own distribution center, My American Goodsis able to support independent brands while also improving shipping reliability, reducing friction, and maintaining a higher level of quality control.The company is also continuing to invest in long-term customer relationships. Upcoming initiatives include the rollout of a rewards program designed to encourage repeat purchases and create a more engaging shopping experience over time.“Customers are paying closer attention to where products come from and who they’re supporting,” Rosenthal added. “We’re building My American Goodsto meet that demand—but in a way that’s intentional, consistent, and built to last.”With federal trademark protection now secured and operations continuing to scale, My American Goodsis entering its next phase with a clear focus: building a marketplace that not only supports American-based brands, but does so with a level of care, structure, and execution that customers can rely on.

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