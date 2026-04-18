Willig Tire Recycling Expands to over 10 Million Tire Capacity with New Ohio Facility at Rumpke Site

Willig Tire Recycling South facility in Hamilton, Ohio, where the company now exclusively operates tire shredding and processing operations

Willig Tire Recycling opens second Ohio facility and takes over tire processing at a Rumpke site, scaling to ~10M tires annually.

We are scaling responsibly while increasing capacity and efficiency to better serve customers and support growing demand for recycled rubber across multiple industries” — Andrew Willig

HAMILTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willig Tire Recycling, one of Ohio’s leading tire recycling companies, announces the opening of its second Ohio location, Willig Tire Recycling South, in Hamilton, Ohio.

The new facility operates from an established site owned by Rumpke Waste & Recycling, one of the largest privately held waste and recycling companies in the United States. Under this expansion, Willig Tire Recycling will exclusively take over all tire shredding and material processing operations previously performed on-site.

“With the demand for responsible tire recycling continuing to rise, expanding into southern Ohio allows us to better serve our customers while significantly increasing our processing capacity,” said Steve Porter, Owner & COO of Willig Tire Recycling. “Operating from a facility like this gives us a strong strategic advantage as we continue to scale.”

The Hamilton operation will work alongside the company’s Galion, Ohio facility as part of an integrated statewide system. The expansion is supported by the company’s transportation division, NexGen Tire Recycling, which manages the logistics and movement of millions of tires annually.

“This is a natural evolution of what we’ve been building,” said Andrew Willig, CEO & Owner of Willig Tire Recycling. “Our company is rooted in a family legacy that goes back decades, and we take pride in continuing that tradition by investing in our people, equipment, and communities.”

Stephen Kurtzman, President & Owner of Willig Tire Recycling, added, “None of this growth happens without the team behind it. We have a group of dedicated employees who take pride in what they do every day. This expansion reflects both their effort and our long-term vision.”

Willig Tire Recycling converts scrap tires into high-quality recycled materials used in synthetic turf infill, poly injected molding, molded rubber products, and asphalt applications. The company has invested heavily in advanced processing technology to produce cleaner, more consistent rubber products at scale.

With this expansion, Willig Tire Recycling is expected to process approximately 5 million tires annually at each location, positioning the company for approximately 10 million tires of annual processing capacity across Ohio.

The new facility is now operational and ramping up production.

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