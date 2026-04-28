Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic Partners with West Rouge Soccer Club

Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic is officially joining the West Rouge Soccer Club family as one of the jersey sponsors for the upcoming season. The clinic’s logo will appear on team uniforms, as well as across the club’s website and social media platforms.The partnership focuses on more than just branding. It helps the club provide better equipment and resources for players and coaches. It also gives families in the West Rouge community easier access to information about scalp and hair health.“We want to support programs that help kids grow and stay active,” says Grace O. Abejide, CEO of Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic. “Confidence and well-being are at the heart of what we do, and those same values are built on the soccer field through teamwork.”"We are excited to welcome Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic to our family," says Mark Liverpool, Treasurer for West Rouge Soccer Club. "Their support is crucial for our development, and allows us to provide better resources for our players, coaches, and the community".About West Rouge Soccer ClubWest Rouge Soccer Club has spent decades coaching youth players in Scarborough. The club offers structured training and competitive play for kids at every skill level, focusing on discipline and community spirit.About Medi Hair Loss & Scalp ClinicMedi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic provides specialized scalp and hair restoration services through a multidisciplinary, integrative care approach. The clinic combines medical and holistic therapies, supported by advanced diagnostic tools and personalized treatment plans. It treats a wide range of hair loss and scalp conditions, focusing on long-term scalp health and sustainable hair regrowth.Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic Toronto1371 Neilson Road, Suite 207Scarborough, ON M1B 4Z8(437) 562-1317Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic Ottawa1385 Bank Street, Suite 410Ottawa, ON K1H 8N1(613) 600-5539

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.