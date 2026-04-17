Governor Abbott Amends, Renews Drought Disaster Proclamation In April 2026

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on July 8, 2022, as amended and renewed in a number of subsequent proclamations, certifying that exceptional drought conditions posed a threat of imminent disaster in several counties; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has confirmed that those same drought conditions persist in certain counties in Texas and that the presence of drought conditions in certain counties contributes to increased wildfire danger;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend and renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster in Anderson, Andrews, Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Brewster, Briscoe, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Childress, Clay, Collingsworth, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cottle, Crosby, Dawson, Delta, DeWitt, Dickens, Dimmit, Donley, Duval, Fayette, Floyd, Foard, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Frio, Gaines, Galveston, Garza, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hall, Hardeman, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hockley, Hopkins, Houston, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kendall, Kenedy, Kent, Kerr, King, Kinney, Kleberg, Knox, La Salle, Lamar, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Live Oak, Llano, Lubbock, Lynn, Madison, Marion, Martin, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Midland, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Motley, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Pecos, Polk, Presidio, Rains, Real, Red River, Refugio, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Starr, Stonewall, Terrell, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Uvalde, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Wood, Zapata, and Zavala Counties.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 17th day of April, 2026.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

ADAM BITTER

On behalf of the Secretary of State

View the Governor's proclamation.