M. Gazi Yaşargil Young Neurosurgeon Award Neurosurgeon of the Century Prof. Dr. M. Gazi Yaşargil

Applications Open for the “M. Gazi Yaşargil Young Neurosurgeon Award” One of the World’s Most Prestigious Neurosurgery Honors

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applications Open for the “M. Gazi Yaşargil Young Neurosurgeon Award,” One of the World’s Most Prestigious Neurosurgery HonorsAn award named after the “Neurosurgeon of the Century” invites young scientistsThe Department of Neurosurgery at the Faculty of Medicine, Yeditepe University , has opened applications for the “M. Gazi Yaşargil Young Neurosurgeon Award.”Now in its fifth year, the award recognizes outstanding work in the field of microneurosurgery and is named in honor of Prof. Dr. M. Gazi Yaşargil , a pioneer of modern neurosurgery widely regarded as the “Neurosurgeon of the Century.”Prof. Dr. M. Gazi Yaşargil played a transformative role in the field through the development of microsurgical techniques and the widespread adoption of the surgical microscope in neurosurgery. His innovations—particularly in the treatment of cerebrovascular diseases and brain tumors—have become standard practice worldwide. Throughout his career, he contributed to the treatment of thousands of patients and left a lasting legacy in neurosurgery through the generations of surgeons he trained.According to a statement from the university, scientific studies in microneurosurgery and microsurgical anatomy will be considered for the award. Submissions will be evaluated by an independent international scientific committee.The winner will be announced on June 20, 2026, during the “14th Istanbul Yaşargil Microneurosurgery Course,” to be held in Istanbul.According to the application criteria, candidates must:be 40 years of age or younger;be a neurosurgeon or a neurosurgery resident;be the first author of the submitted article;have conducted research in microneurosurgery or microsurgical anatomy;and have published the article in an SCI-indexed journal in 2025.Articles published online ahead of print will not be considered.Required application documents include a curriculum vitae (CV), one letter of recommendation, and a PDF copy of the published article.The application deadline is May 1, 2026.Applications should be submitted via email to Prof. Dr. Uğur Türe, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Yeditepe University, at drture@yahoo.com

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