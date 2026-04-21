WalkPunch Launches AI-Powered Punch List Tool That Converts Job-Site Videos Into Trade-Sorted Action Items

Construction professionals can now narrate walkthroughs on their phones and receive organized, vendor-ready punch lists in minutes

Construction professionals can now narrate walkthroughs on their phones and receive organized, vendor-ready punch lists in minutes

WalkPunch brings the benefits of AI technology to workers in the field, simplifying the job of any contractor, subcontractor, or homeowner who makes punch lists.” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC has released WalkPunch, a SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to transform construction job-site walkthrough videos into structured punch lists sorted by trade. The tool addresses a persistent workflow bottleneck in residential and commercial construction: the manual transcription, organization, and distribution of deficiency lists during project closeout. Users upload video recorded on any smartphone, and the system automatically extracts punch items, assigns them to trades, captures supporting frames, and generates vendor-ready PDFs. The service is available now at https://www.walkpunch.com with monthly subscription plans starting at twenty-nine dollars.Punch list management has historically required contractors to walk a site with clipboard and camera, photograph each deficiency, type notes into spreadsheets or word processors, sort items by responsible subcontractor, and manually email assignments. This process can consume hours per project and introduces transcription errors, missed items, and coordination delays. WalkPunch collapses that workflow into a single video capture step. A general contractor can walk through a completed home narrating observations—"here in the kitchen, this cabinet was installed with a ding"—and the platform handles transcription, item extraction, trade assignment, frame capture, and distribution. The approach is designed for general contractors, subcontractors, project managers, and homeowners managing renovations who need to document and resolve deficiencies without administrative overhead.The core workflow begins when a user creates a project in the WalkPunch dashboard by entering job name, address, client name, and optional job number. The user then uploads a walkthrough video in MP4, MOV, or M4V format captured on a smartphone or tablet. Recommended file size is fifty megabytes or less to ensure fast processing. Once uploaded, the video is stored in Amazon S3 and enters a background processing queue. The system uses ffmpeg to extract the audio track, then submits it to OpenAI Whisper for transcription with word-level timestamps. The resulting transcript is passed to a GPT model that identifies discrete punch items, infers the room or location, assigns a trade category such as plumbing, electrical, framing, or cabinetry, and suggests a priority level. During this extraction step, the system also captures video frames at the timestamp of each identified item to serve as visual evidence. These frames are stored in S3 and linked to the corresponding punch item so reviewers can see exactly what was flagged.After processing completes, the user reviews the generated punch list in an interface that displays each item alongside an embedded video player. Clicking any item seeks the video to the exact moment the deficiency was mentioned. Users can edit item titles, descriptions, locations, trade assignments, priority levels, and status markers. Items can be reordered by dragging, and new items can be added manually if the AI missed something or if the user identifies an issue during review. The system supports four status values: open, in progress, resolved, and deferred. Once the list is finalized, users can assign vendors from a global directory. The Vendor Directory allows users to add subcontractors with name, trade, email, and phone number. An Auto-Assign feature matches vendors to punch items by trade, streamlining bulk assignment. Individual items can also be assigned manually.WalkPunch differentiates itself from traditional punch list tools by eliminating manual data entry and leveraging natural speech as the primary input method. Competing solutions often require users to type each item into a form or use templated checklists that may not match the specific conditions of a job site. WalkPunch adapts to the user's verbal narrative and does not impose a predefined structure. The AI inference of trade categories and priority levels reduces the need for post-processing decisions, though all fields remain editable. The integration of video evidence with each item also distinguishes the platform from photo-based tools, as video provides temporal context and can capture issues that are difficult to convey in a single still image."Construction professionals spend too much time on paperwork and not enough time solving problems," said Bo Bennett, Owner of Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "WalkPunch brings the benefits of AI technology to workers in the field, simplifying the job of any contractor, subcontractor, or homeowner who makes punch lists. You walk, you talk, and the platform organizes and creates emails for the right people to fix the problems."The platform is designed for use across residential and commercial construction phases, including final walkthroughs before certificate of occupancy, interim inspections during rough-in or drywall stages, and post-occupancy warranty calls. A general contractor closing out a custom home might use WalkPunch to document cabinet scratches, paint touch-ups, and HVAC balancing issues in a single fifteen-minute video, then distribute trade-specific PDFs to five subcontractors within an hour. A homeowner managing a kitchen remodel can record observations during a walkthrough with their contractor and receive a structured list to review and approve. Property managers conducting turnover inspections can document unit conditions and assign maintenance tasks without manual transcription. The tool is also applicable to warranty follow-up visits, where a quick video walkthrough can replace the need for a formal site visit report.WalkPunch offers three subscription tiers. The Free plan allows one project and one walkthrough with up to ten punch items, suitable for trial use or very small jobs. The Starter plan costs twenty-nine dollars per month and includes unlimited projects, unlimited walkthroughs, unlimited punch items, and the ability to email individual punch item PDFs to assigned vendors. The Pro plan costs seventy-nine dollars per month and adds the ability to download a PDF ZIP file containing all punch items grouped by trade, which is useful for contractors managing multiple subcontractors on larger projects. All plans include access to the Vendor Directory, video playback with timestamp seek, and manual editing of punch items. Subscriptions are processed through Stripe, and users who experience payment failures receive a five-day grace period before automatic downgrade to the Free tier. New users can sign up using Google OAuth or email and password at https://www.walkpunch.com About WalkPunch: WalkPunch is a SaaS platform developed by Archieboy Holdings, LLC that converts construction job-site walkthrough videos into AI-generated, trade-sorted punch lists. The service is designed for general contractors, subcontractors, project managers, and homeowners who need to document and resolve deficiencies efficiently. Users upload video recorded on smartphones, and the platform automatically transcribes narration, extracts punch items, assigns trades, captures supporting frames, and generates vendor-ready PDFs. WalkPunch is available at https://www.walkpunch.com with monthly subscription plans starting at twenty-nine dollars. Archieboy Holdings, LLC is a technology company focused on applying artificial intelligence to streamline workflows in construction, real estate, and adjacent industries.

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