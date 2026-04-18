India eCVs Market Hits Inflection Point as 35%+ CAGR and Policy Momentum Accelerates Fleet Electrification by 2030

India’s eCV market enters a structural growth phase, driven by policy support, falling battery costs, and rising fleet electrification demand across logistics.

India eCV market remains sub-1% penetrated in key segments despite rapid growth, with charging density and battery import dependence emerging as critical bottlenecks to scalable fleet electrification” — Ruchika Rana

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) market is entering a transformative growth phase, driven by policy support, improving cost economics, and rising adoption among logistics and fleet operators. According to Makreo Research’s India Electric Commercial Vehicles Market and Forecast to 2030, the market recorded a CAGR exceeding 35% between FY2021 and FY2025 and is expected to more than double by FY2030.This momentum signals a broader shift in India’s commercial mobility landscape, where electrification is moving from early adoption to a scalable and economically viable alternative. Declining battery costs, expanding last-mile delivery use cases, and increasing sustainability mandates from large enterprises are strengthening long-term demand visibility.At the macro level, the overall commercial vehicle market remains stable, with sales easing slightly from 9.69 lakh units in FY2024 to 9.57 lakh units in FY2025. Within this steady base, electric mobility is gaining traction, with EVs accounting for 7.8% of total automobile sales in FY2025, reflecting a gradual but clear transition toward electrified transport.Policy Ecosystem Driving Structural Transformation -India’s eCV market growth is supported by a structured policy framework aimed at accelerating electrification across vehicle segments. The government targets 70% electrification of commercial vehicles and 40% of buses by 2030, backed by key initiatives.• The PM E-DRIVE scheme, with an allocation of INR 10,900 crore, provides demand-side incentives, particularly for electric trucks, with subsidies of up to INR 9.6 lakh per vehicle. It also earmarks INR 500 crore for high-emission sectors such as logistics, mining, infrastructure, and manufacturing.• The FAME-II programme continues to support electric two-, three-wheelers, and buses while expanding charging infrastructure. Complementing this, the PLI-ACC scheme, with an outlay of INR 18,100 crore, focuses on localising advanced battery manufacturing and reducing import dependence.Collectively, these initiatives are strengthening both demand and supply dynamics, enabling a more scalable and predictable growth trajectory for India’s eCV market.Infrastructure Build-Out Begins to Unlock Heavy-Duty Electrification -Infrastructure expansion is emerging as a key enabler for the next phase of growth, particularly in the heavy commercial vehicle segment. A major milestone was the commissioning of India’s first electric truck battery swapping and charging station along a key freight corridor in Sonipat, addressing range limitations and reducing downtime for high-utilisation operations.Advancements in battery technology are further supporting this shift. Battery costs have declined by 50–60% in recent years, improving the total cost of ownership for electric commercial vehicles. With domestic manufacturing expected to scale under the PLI-ACC scheme, the economic viability of electrification is set to strengthen further.Segment-Wise Adoption Remains Uneven but Directionally Strong -Electric three-wheelers continue to lead the eCV market as the primary volume driver, supported by cost efficiency and strong suitability for last-mile passenger and cargo transport. The segment has achieved structural penetration, with electric variants accounting for over half of total three-wheeler sales.In comparison, electric four-wheeler commercial vehicles remain at an early adoption stage. As of March 2025, they accounted for approximately 1.4% of light commercial vehicle sales, indicating gradual but growing interest from fleet operators as part of long-term electrification strategies.The heavy-duty electric truck segment is nearing an inflection point, with early deployments demonstrating viability in high-load, long-haul operations. Supported by policy incentives and improving performance, adoption is expected to expand across sectors such as cement, ports, and mining, where utilisation levels and cost efficiency are critical.Production Momentum Signals Early but Clear Structural Shift -India’s eCV production has expanded significantly over the past few years, reflecting the pace of adoption across multiple vehicle categories. Production volumes increased more than twentyfold, from approximately 0.41 thousand units in FY2021 to 8.66 thousand units in FY2024. This surge has been largely driven by the rapid uptake of electric three-wheelers, along with a gradual increase in electric bus production for public transportation systems.While internal combustion engine vehicles continue to dominate the commercial vehicle market, early indicators suggest a structural shift is underway, particularly in urban logistics and last-mile delivery ecosystems.Recent Developments and Key Player Highlights –• Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited reinforced its market leadership by surpassing 1 lakh EV sales in FY2026, with cumulative volumes exceeding 3.4 lakh units. The company holds a 39.7% share in the L5 segment, with its fleet covering over 6 billion e-kilometres and reducing an estimated 240 kilo metric tons of carbon emissions.• Emerging players such as Blue Energy Motors are expanding market diversity by introducing LNG and electric truck solutions, offering fleet operators a transition pathway beyond conventional diesel.• Ashok Leyland strengthened its strategic control over Switch Mobility in 2025, with its UK-based subsidiary Optare PLC increasing its stake to nearly 100%, consolidating ownership of its electric vehicle business.Outlook to FY2030: Structural Growth with Improving Economics -Makreo Research projects that India’s electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) market to maintain strong growth through FY2030, supported by improving cost economics, infrastructure expansion, and rising fleet adoption. Key drivers include declining battery costs, expansion of charging and swapping networks, tightening emission regulations, increasing EV integration across logistics and e-commerce fleets, and better access to financing solutions.As these factors converge, the market is moving from early adoption toward scalable deployment, positioning electrification as a mainstream choice within India’s commercial vehicle ecosystem.India’s eCV market is entering a scale-driven phase, where policy support, cost advantages, and infrastructure development are aligning to accelerate adoption. While gaps in infrastructure and supply chain dependencies persist, the direction of growth remains firmly positive.Makreo Research, an India-based market intelligence and advisory firm specializing in automotive, electric mobility, logistics , and emerging technologies, delivers actionable insights through its India Electric Commercial Vehicles (eCVs) Market and Forecast Report (2021–2030), offering a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities across vehicle segments and end-use applications, supporting strategic decision-making for industry stakeholders.Our Latest Reports:

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