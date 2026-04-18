Nirji Ventures Relaunches as Full-Service Fund-Raising and Strategic Advisory Firm, Targeting Asia and the Americas
Singapore-headquartered firm brings 35+ years of deal experience to a redesigned advisory practice spanning M&A, capital raising, and business transformation
The newly repositioned firm brings together over 35 years of combined deal experience, having closed 200+ transactions and raised more than USD 1.35 billion in capital across 30+ countries. Nirji Ventures now serves a broad range of clients — from pre-seed founders navigating their first institutional raise to established enterprises pursuing cross-border M&A and international expansion.
"We have spent years building and investing in companies across Asia and beyond, and what we kept finding was a consistent gap in the market — founders and mid-market executives who needed institutional-quality advisory but couldn't access it because they weren't large enough for bulge-bracket banks," said Siddharth Pandit, Founder of Nirji Ventures. "That gap is exactly what we are built to fill."
The relaunched firm operates across five core practice areas: investment banking for M&A and capital raising, startup consulting for founder-stage companies, business transformation for enterprise modernisation, financial advisory for capital restructuring, and global expansion advisory for international market entry. All engagements are principal-led, with every mandate managed directly by senior partners.
Co-Founder Sanjay Pandit, who anchors the firm's investment banking practice, added: "Our model is differentiated by one thing — we invest alongside our clients. We bring the same discipline to an advisory mandate that we bring to our own portfolio companies. That alignment of incentives is what creates outcomes."
Nirji Ventures has active operations across Singapore, India, the Philippines, UAE, and the United States, with a portfolio spanning technology, healthcare, financial services, and consumer sectors.
ABOUT NIRJI VENTURES
Nirji Ventures Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered investment banking and strategic advisory firm with 35+ years of combined deal experience across M&A, capital raising, and business transformation. The firm has closed 200+ transactions and raised over USD 1.35 billion in capital across 30+ countries.
Siddharth Pandit
Nirji Ventures
+65 8695 7136
support@nirji.com
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