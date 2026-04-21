DoorEast Launches Lebanon's First AI-Integrated Real Estate Marketplace, Redefining Property Search Across the Country

BEIRUT, LEBANON, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoorEast, Lebanon's newest and most technologically advanced real estate platform, is officially open for business, bringing a modern, AI-powered property search experience to buyers, renters, investors, and agents across the country.Available at www.dooreast.com , the platform offers thousands of verified listings spanning apartments, houses, offices, commercial buildings, and land across Lebanon. With a clean, intuitive interface designed for ease of use, DoorEast makes finding the right property faster and more transparent than ever before."Lebanon's real estate market has long lacked a modern, trusted digital infrastructure," said a spokesperson for DoorEast. "We built DoorEast to change that; to give buyers, renters, and investors a platform they can actually rely on, with verified listings and smart tools that simplify the entire search process."At the core of the platform is an AI-driven search and recommendation engine that learns from user behavior to surface the most relevant properties based on location preferences, budget, property type, and lifestyle needs. Unlike traditional listing platforms that simply aggregate unverified ads, DoorEast applies a verification process to its listings, giving users confidence that what they see is what they get.For real estate agents and developers, DoorEast offers a powerful suite of listing management tools designed to maximize visibility and lead generation. The platform's data-driven approach gives agents deeper insight into market trends and user demand — helping them close deals faster and more efficiently.DoorEast arrives at a critical moment for Lebanon's property sector. As the country navigates economic recovery and reconstruction, demand for transparent, reliable real estate information has never been higher. The platform aims to serve not only local buyers and renters but also the Lebanese diaspora and international investors looking to participate in Lebanon's real estate market from abroad.The team behind DoorEast combines expertise in technology, real estate, and digital product development, with a shared mission to bring the country's property market into the modern era. Future updates to the platform will include advanced AI valuation tools, neighborhood insights, and an expanded database of commercial and investment properties.DoorEast is available now at www.dooreast.com About DoorEastDoorEast is Lebanon's AI-integrated real estate marketplace, connecting buyers, sellers, renters, and agents through verified listings and intelligent search technology. The platform is designed to make property search simple, transparent, and efficient for everyone.Media Contact: press@dooreast.com

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