Cryptopolitan’s Newsletter data reveals that 35% of crypto investors have already moved into tokenized assets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in three crypto investors has already allocated capital to tokenized assets, according to the report based on Cryptopolitan’s Newsletter Poll conducted on April 6, 2026. This comes as the real-world assets (RWA) tokenization market crosses $29 billion in market cap, with Standard Chartered projecting that the market will reach $2 trillion by 2028.80% are invested or watching, as the RWA market cap crosses $29 billionThe poll, distributed to Cryptopolitan Newsletter subscribers, found that 34.7% of respondents have already moved into tokenised assets, with approximately 45% actively watching the space and waiting for a clean regulatory environment before committing capital.About 80.2% of respondents are either fully invested or actively monitoring the RWA market for opportunities. Only 24% remain unconvinced.The results show that the market is at an early adoption inflection point, which is reinforced by the momentum.According to rwa.xyz , the RWA sector has grown by over 20x in three years, from $1.4 billion to $29.38 billion. U.S. Treasuries account for nearly half of the market. Tokenized commodities, led by tokenized gold, represent $5 billion.Tokenized equities have gone from a niche footnote to a measurable category; market cap in tokenized stocks grew from $374 million to $982 million in the past year alone, while the number of tokenized stockholders expanded from roughly 2,000 to over 207,000 in the same period.The ~45% of Cryptopolitan Newsletter poll respondents who are watching but not yet invested cited regulatory clarity as the key condition for entry. The cohort represents a substantial potential wave of institutional and retail capital that remains on hold, not due to uncertainty about the assets themselves, but structural uncertainty.The ~24% that remain unconvinced signal that tokenized assets have not yet crossed the threshold of broad legitimacy within the investor base, although that gap is closing.Source: Cryptopolitan Newsletter Poll, April 6, 2026About the Cryptopolitan NewsletterThe Cryptopolitan Newsletter is a leading crypto and AI newsletter of 2026, delivering market analysis, data, and reporting to engaged investors and builders across the digital asset ecosystem.For queries, please reach out to:

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