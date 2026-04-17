Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Antalya

AZERBAIJAN, April 17 - On April 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, in Antalya.

During the conversation, the presidents fondly recalled their meetings held in Azerbaijan, Moldova, and on the sidelines of international events.

They discussed prospects for Azerbaijan–Moldova relations and hailed the development of bilateral ties. The importance of reciprocal visits at various levels in expanding cooperation was emphasized.

The two leaders highlighted broad opportunities for energy cooperation between the countries. The support provided by Azerbaijan at a time when Moldova particularly needed energy was once again highly appreciated.

Maia Sandu emphasized that the Azerbaijani community living in Moldova actively participates in the country’s public and political life and contributes to its development.

During the meeting, the heads of state exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.