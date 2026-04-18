Governor Newsom declares states of emergency related to multiple severe weather events
A copy of the proclamation for the September Storm in Imperial County can be found here.
A copy of the proclamation for the November Storm in Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz Counties can be found here.
A copy of the proclamation for the December Storms in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Ventura Counties can be found here.
A copy of the proclamation for the January Storms in Sonoma County can be found here.
A copy of the proclamation for the Arcata Fire in the City of Arcata can be found here.
These proclamations enable access to state assistance and resources to help communities recover from the impacts of these disasters.
For more information on active state emergency proclamations, see here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.