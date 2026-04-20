New Release North of Ordinary Captures the Stark Beauty and Hidden Lives of the American Midwest

North of Ordinary short story collection

Set against stark northern landscapes, these stories trace the hidden tensions, losses, and resilience shaping contemporary Midwestern life.

Beneath open sky and still water, ordinary lives unravel—revealing buried truths that refuse to stay hidden.” — Angela Grey

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Midwestern atmospheric literary fiction collection rooted in place, season, and complicated lives.Some towns don't change. They just learn how to hide it better.In the northern Midwest, ordinary lives bend quietly, until they don't.In the quiet towns and backroads of the northern Midwest, nothing stays buried forever.Set against apple orchards, corn mazes, gravel roads, distant lakes, cabin country, and wind-cut fields, North of Ordinary is a literary short story collection that traces the fragile, often unspoken tensions of small-town life. Over the course of one shifting season, such as where autumn leans toward winter, and everything feels on the edge of change, these stories explore what it means to stay, to leave, and to reckon with the lives we thought we'd escape.Blending contemporary literary fiction with the textures of rural America, this collection captures the quiet drama of people caught between obligation and desire, memory and reinvention. Each story is grounded in Midwestern landscapes—where the air carries cider, dust, and something unsaid—and where even the smallest decision can echo.Perfect for readers who love:character-driven fiction and emotionally resonant storytellingsmall town drama and layered relationshipsatmospheric literary fiction with a strong sense of placecoming-of-age themes, family tension, and quiet unravelingsthe work of Elizabeth Strout, Annie Proulx, and Raymond CarverNorth of Ordinary is a short story collection about what lingers—in towns that remember,in families that fracture and hold,and in the long, quiet moment before a life changes course.Visit the author:Goodreads: @angelagreyX/Twitter: @angelaellengreyInstagram: @angelaellengreyTikTok: @authorangelagreyFacebook: @authorangelagreywebsite: ShadyOakPress.com

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