Spring Family Travel Shifts Toward Meaningful Experiences and Open Space

Four generations of animal lovers take a family trip to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary to volunteer and celebrate milestones in their lives.

Family travel is booming, and parents are trading crowded theme parks and beaches for destinations that offer meaningful experiences and room to explore.

Puerto Rico is the perfect immersive destination that will officially give older kids and young adult travelers the travel bug.” — Chloe Moreno, Director at Diamond Public Relations

TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family travel is surging, and the way families are spending that time together is changing. According to the Family Travel Association , 92% of parents plan to travel with their kids this year, the highest level since before the pandemic.What families seem to want most is time together with room to breathe. "Spring can be about finding a sunny, fun atmosphere as well as a place away from the crowd," says Carolin Fuller, Director of Partnerships at Campspot. "Increasingly, travelers are looking for warm destinations with plenty of activities that are also far from the craziness of the typical spring break experience."Here are some of the best options this spring for family travel.Panama with Copa Airlines Stopover Program (PTY): Copa Airlines lets families stay in Panama City for up to 7 days at no additional fee. Panama offers a practical mix of colonial streets, rainforest, and beach access, and the dry season runs through April.Puerto Rico (SJU): "Puerto Rico is the perfect immersive destination that will officially give older kids and young adult travelers the travel bug," says Chloe Moreno, Director at Diamond Public Relations. Start at the Caribe Hilton, walkable to Old San Juan's cobblestone streets and centuries-old forts, then head 30 minutes to the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Rio Grande, at the base of El Yunque National Rainforest with spectacular spring trails and waterfalls. No passport required.Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino (AUA): Spring trade winds make Aruba ideal for watersports, with more beach space and shorter waits as peak season ends. The recently renovated Marriott on Palm Beach has connecting suites, a family pool, and an adults-only pool.Galveston Island, Texas (HOU): An hour from Houston, Galveston has charming Victorian buildings and a walkable Strand district. Beaches open fully in early spring with ADA-accessible amenities, Moody Gardens runs daily programs, and the free Port Bolivar ferry often delivers dolphin sightings.Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile (SGU or SLC): Between Zion and Bryce Canyon, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is the largest companion animal sanctuary in the country, where free tours let families hike with dogs, stroll with cats and bunnies, and give pigs belly rubs. The Roadhouse allows up to four personal pets at no charge, and families without animals can bring a sanctuary pet to the room for the night.Costa Mesa, California (SNA): This Southern California hub is close to Newport Beach, Disneyland, and nearby Los Angeles, Catalina Island, Carlsbad, and San Diego. Dolphin sightings and whale watching from Newport peak in spring. The Costa Mesa Marriott offers full suites with separate living areas.Nashville, Tennessee (BNA): Lower Broadway has free live music from 10 AM daily. The National Museum of African American Music covers 50-plus genres through interactive exhibits. Nashville Sounds baseball, river kayaking, and ziplines add even more options.Scottsdale, Arizona (PHX): Hiking and biking and a walkable Old Town are near the newly renovated Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas, with two-bedroom villas that sleep up to eight. ADERO Scottsdale offers a quieter desert alternative with mountain views, stargazing, and trail access.Florida's Space Coast (MLB): Families can watch rocket launches from the beach, and Brevard Zoo is the only one in the country where visitors kayak through an animal habitat.Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH): With direct flights from 12 U.S. cities, cycling infrastructure lets families move through the city like locals, spring activates harbor swimming and sauna culture, and the Experimentarium delivers hands-on science.Campspot Campground Network: More than 300,000 campsites across North America, many resembling resorts more than campgrounds. Spring rates are lower, and availability is better than in summer.Niagara Parks, Ontario (YYZ): Visit The Butterfly Conservatory, Niagara Takes Flight, Ontario's first flying theater, and the Power Station with underground tunnel views of Horseshoe Falls.Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort (VPS): Far enough from Destin's most congested stretches to stay relaxed even during busy spring travel periods, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa has multiple pools, beachside yoga, family programming, and restaurants on property. New nonstop routes from Miami, JFK, and Boston.Intrepid Travel Family Tours: Family itineraries to destinations including Morocco and Botswana, with local guides, and many spring departures.

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