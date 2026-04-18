GBI Arrests Thomson Woman in Theft Investigation
Thomson, GA (April 17, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Susan Benning-Tutt, age 52, of Thomson, GA, with one count of Theft by Conversion following a theft investigation in Thomson, GA.
On January 29, 2025, the Thomson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations that Benning-Tutt, the property manager for Greene Financial Group, was participating in fraudulent business activities.
Benning-Tutt was booked into the McDuffie County Jail.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
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