Bishop, Bulloch County, GA (April 17, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Thomas Henry Brown, age 21, of Bishop, Bulloch County, Georgia, with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In February of 2025, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) began an investigation into Brown’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

This investigation led to Brown’s arrest on Friday, April 17, 2026. Brown was booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) assisted with this investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.