Atlanta, DeKalb County, GA (April 17, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Matthew Evan Marks, age 33, of Atlanta, DeKalb County, GA, with one count of Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor, one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, and one count of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act.

In June of 2025, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a request from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation involving a suspect who was communicating inappropriately with juveniles online.

Marks was arrested on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (South Carolina) assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.