Milledgeville, Wilkinson County, GA (April 17, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Sara Ellen Smith, age 27, of Milledgeville, GA, with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with an investigation involving a four-month-old child who had multiple injuries. The investigation shows that Smith babysat a friend’s four-month-old child in February of 2026. While babysitting, Smith caused multiple injuries to the baby, including several broken bones.

Smith is currently booked at the Baldwin County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit for prosecution.