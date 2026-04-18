Thailand Doubles Down on False Claims in Yim Leak Case, Freezes Another 8.3 Billion Baht

BANGKOK , THAILAND, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office froze an additional 8.269 billion baht in assets on April 8, bringing the total amount frozen in the case against Cambodian businessman Yim Leak, his wife Veereenyah Yim to more than 20 billion baht. The latest action covered 34 items including vehicles, cash, deposits, and securities accounts.The new freeze comes on top of a February 26 court order that seized approximately 12.123 billion baht in the same case. Together, the two actions represent the largest forfeiture ever pursued by AMLO. AMLO says a joint investigation with the Central Investigation Bureau found links to alleged drug crimes, human trafficking, public fraud, and participation in a transnational criminal organization. But Yim Leak’s legal team at Bangkok-based Dentons Pisut & Partners says the public narrative driving these actions contains significant factual errors.The currency exchange at the center of the caseAt the origin of the forfeiture is a foreign-exchange transfer worth approximately 165,000 dollars, processed through an operator’s pooled Thai clearing account. Pooled-account settlement is a standard mechanism through which an estimated 40 to 55 percent of cross-border funds from neighboring Southeast Asian countries enter Thailand.Under Thai and international anti-money laundering rules, primary KYC and due-diligence obligations for transactions routed through these systems rest with the financial intermediaries that operate them, not with end recipients. In this case, the legal firm says its clients contracted only with the exchange operator and had no visibility into, or control over, the upstream origins of the pooled funds.What the public record showsOn the widely repeated claim that Yim Leak is a Thai national whose citizenship is being revoked, Dentons Pisut states that he has never held Thai citizenship or possessed a Thai passport. He is a Cambodian national, verifiable through Ministry of Interior records.On claims that the couple fled Thailand, the firm points to documented travel records showing that Yim Leak departed the country on June 19, 2025, and his wife on October 11, 2025. Both departures took place months before the December raids.The statement also addresses Yim Leak’s inclusion in an early draft of the United States Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act (H.R. 5490). According to the firm, his name was removed from the legislation on the same day the Thai government cited it at a widely publicized press conference, a fact that ispublicly verifiable through the U.S. House of Representatives Document Repository.The firm has formally denied any business relationship between Yim Leak and the other individuals named in AMLO’s proceedings, including Chen Zhi and Kok An.Dentons Pisut also points to a 2024 AMLO investigation into virtually the same assets connected to the same family. Following that review, AMLO confirmed the assets did not relate to criminal activities, and the assets were returned. The current proceedings, the firm argues, represent a reactivation of claims that were previously examined and dismissed.Questions of processBeyond the factual disputes, the legal team has raised concerns about how the case has been handled procedurally. According to the firm, AMLO’s board resolutions and detailed property inventories appeared in the Thai press before defense counsel had received formal notice of the proceedings. The firm says this pattern of disclosure has made it difficult to respond to allegations that were already being treated as established fact in the media.The legal team has also revealed that AMLO summoned information regarding the balance in their six-year-old son’s savings account. Under the current proceedings, the child could face up to one year in prison, as well as forfeiture of his savings, if the account is deemed connected to the case. Legal observers say the prospect of incarcerating a six-year-old over a savings account raises serious human rights concerns and underscores a disproportionate use of forfeiture powers against a minor.“Yim Leak reaffirms his commitment to cooperating fully with Thai authorities through proper legal channels,” the most recent statement reads. “He expresses his hope that the process will adhere to the principle that individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

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