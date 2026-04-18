Revival Animal Health, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Canine Milk Replacers Due to Elevated Levels of Vitamin D

Revival Animal Health of Orange City, IA is recalling Breeder’s Edge® Foster Care® Canine and Shelter’s Choice® Canine Milk Replacers due to variable levels of Vitamin D resulting in both low and elevated levels in some of the canine milk replacers.

Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.

Affected recalled products were sold nationwide through online and in retail pet stores. Products are packaged in multiple sizes of stand-up resealable bags and 12 oz jars. A full list of affected products is below:

Product Name

Net Weight

UPC

Best by Range

Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer

1 lb.

817160011087

6/19/2026, 9/9/2026,

1/16/2027, 11/14/2027

Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer

3.5 lb.

817160011070

6/19/2026, 10/31/2026,

11/14/2027, 1/20/2028

Shelter's Choice Canine Milk Replacer

8 lb.

817160011056

6/19/2026, 9/9/2026,

11/14/2027, 1/20/2028

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

12 oz

817160010189

7/11/2026, 8/15/2026,

9/9/2026, 4/3/2027,

5/1/2027, 2/5/2028,

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

18 lb.

817160011025

7/11/2026, 9/9/2026,

1/16/2027, 4/3/2027,

4/29/2027, 11/14/2027,

1/20/2028

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

20 lb.

817160010172

6/19/2026

Breeder's Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer

4.5 lb.

817160010073

5/22/2026, 9/9/2026,

10/31/2026, 3/7/2027,

4/29/2027, 11/14/2027,

2/5/2028



Two complaints of rickets have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after an investigation determined that the product had variable levels of Vitamin D, resulting in both low and elevated levels in some of the canine milk replacers.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should discontinue use immediately and contact the company to return for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-870-4059 hours (M-F 8 am- 4 pm CDT time).