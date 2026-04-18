DEQ and OHA address elevated air toxics risk from Southeast Portland aluminum coating facility

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Southeast Portland metal finishing company has agreed to stop using a chemical solvent after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality determined it exceeded Cleaner Air Oregon health risk levels and posed a potential health risk to the nearby community.

Electro-Chem Metal Finishing, located near Portland’s Brooklyn, Creston-Kenilworth and Reed neighborhoods, has used the chemical trichloroethylene, or TCE, in a vapor degreasing process to clean metal parts. Air quality modeling by DEQ found that the company’s TCE emissions were many times higher than Oregon’s health-based risk levels. When the agency alerted the company on Thursday, Electro-Chem agreed to immediately stop using the solvent.

The company’s excess TCE emissions came to DEQ’s attention as it was evaluating air quality permit requirements under the Cleaner Air Oregon program. DEQ staff inspected the site to determine how TCE was being released into the air, and Electro-Chem provided the agency with data about its use of the chemical. Electro-Chem emitted TCE intermittently, meaning it was not released to the air on a continuous basis. Records show the company used TCE about once per week.

This information prompted DEQ to perform an immediate risk assessment that included air quality modeling. The results showed TCE emissions far above Cleaner Air Oregon health-based risk levels for short-term exposure. The emissions exceeded the threshold at which DEQ can require immediate curtailment of operations to protect public health.

“This is exactly the kind of situation Cleaner Air Oregon was created to address,” said Christine Svetkovich, DEQ northwest region administrator. “When we determine air toxics levels may pose a health risk, we act quickly. In this case, the company agreed to immediately stop using TCE, which removes exposure while we continue working to ensure compliance with Cleaner Air Oregon health standards.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule to prohibit most uses of TCE in 2024, but the implementation timeline has been delayed due to legal challenges and federal administrative actions.

The company released this statement to DEQ on Thursday:

“After our conversation this afternoon regarding your findings on the use of Trichloroethylene (TCE), Electro-Chem has immediately ceased operation of that process in our shop. As of Friday, April 17th, 2026, we will transfer all remaining TCE to waste drums in preparation for transport to the appropriate hazardous waste facility.

The TCE waste will be removed within the next 30 days. Any future solvents used in our vapor degreaser will be verified to meet Clean Air Oregon standards.”

Health effects of TCE exposure

The long-term health risk to the general public from past levels of TCE estimated in the air around Electro-Chem is low, according to Oregon Health Authority. The greatest concern is potential effects to the developing heart in babies exposed during the first trimester of pregnancy, and potential miscarriage. Pregnant people who are concerned they may have been exposed to TCE are encouraged to contact their health care provider. People who do not have a health care provider are encouraged to contact a county public health clinic or federally qualified health center in their community. Multnomah County residents can call 311 to access health services.

TCE does not last longer than a few hours in the body, so OHA does not recommend any medical testing for someone who believes they may have inhaled TCE in the air.

“The most important public health action is to stop the exposure, and DEQ’s agreement with Electro-Chem has accomplished that,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, manager of the Environmental Public Health Section in OHA’s Public Health Division. “For anyone who is concerned about exposure during their pregnancy, currently or in the past year, OHA can provide information resources for you and your health care provider.”

Contact OHA's Environmental Health Assessment Program at EHAP.Info@odhsoha.oregon.gov or leave a message at 971-673-0440. EHAP's public health toxicologists can provide information for you and your health care providers about TCE and refer your health care provider to a physician-toxicologist for consultation if they have questions.

DEQ and OHA will continue monitoring the company to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and public health standards. The agencies will work with the local community as needed to answer questions about potential health risks.

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