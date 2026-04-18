Night work to begin on the H-1 Freeway in Makakilo for pavement rehabilitation

Main Posted on Apr 17, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of the start of the H-1 and H-2 Freeway Portland Cement Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation project, beginning Wednesday, April 22.

Crews will close two far-right lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway, approaching and at the Makakilo Drive off-ramp (Exit 2), from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, to begin removal of existing concrete pavement. Work in this area is expected to last approximately two to three weeks before moving to the eastbound lanes.

The project area has been divided into three sections: H-1 west- and eastbound at the Makakilo Interchange, H-1 west- and eastbound at the Kunia Interchange, and H-2 north- and southbound at the H-1/H-2 Merge — and will be completed sequentially. The scope of this work involves the removal of existing concrete pavement, followed by replacement with 325 precast concrete panels. All ramps will remain open during this work.

The work schedule will be Sunday – Thursday evenings, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. Due to previous constituent comments and conditions observed from survey work in the Kunia area, this work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day when the work area shifts. This work excludes holidays.

The estimated completion date for this work is September 2026. Please note all work is weather permitting. All work and estimated project completion dates are subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

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