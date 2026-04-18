Agencies participate in triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport

Main, News Posted on Apr 17, 2026 in Airports News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) was joined by emergency responders and volunteers in a triennial emergency exercise at Kapalua Airport (JHM) in West Maui on Friday, April 17.

The drill, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., simulated response to a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan having its nose gear collapse upon landing. The aircraft was simulated with a tractor. Volunteer actors and manikin served as the wounded.

Participants were: Kapalua Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Kapalua and Kahului Airport personnel, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, American Medical Response, and community volunteers.

The exercise is a mandatory certification requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration which tests airfield disaster preparedness and response by simulating a full-scale aircraft emergency disaster. The drill evaluates the operational capacity and readiness of emergency response in a stressful environment.

The exercise did not impact operations at the airport.

For photos, see:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Kapalua-1-rotated.jpeg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Kapalua-2NEW-rotated.jpeg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Kapalua-3-NEW.png

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Kapalua-4-NEW-.png

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