CyGen Alpha Systems Announces Board and Advisory Leadership to Advance U.S. Isotope Infrastructure

CyGen Alpha Systems leadership team supporting the development of U.S. radiopharmaceutical infrastructure, isotope production, and precision oncology initiatives. CyGen Alpha Systems CEO John Murphy discusses the growing infrastructure demands supporting precision oncology and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing.

New leadership team combines radiopharma, GMP, and infrastructure expertise to address critical U.S. isotope supply shortages.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyGen Alpha Systems is advancing development of a next-generation U.S. radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and CDMO platform designed to address critical medical isotope shortages impacting diagnostic imaging and targeted cancer therapies.The company is developing a planned $65 million, 20,000-square-foot GMP radiopharmaceutical production facility intended to integrate cyclotron-based isotope production, radiopharmacy operations, GMP manufacturing, and time-sensitive clinical distribution infrastructure under one coordinated platform.CyGen’s facility is being designed to support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical programs involving isotopes such as astatine-211, lead-212, actinium-225, copper-64, and gallium-68. The company expects to produce select isotopes directly while supporting certain therapeutic programs through qualified isotope supply partnerships and CDMO manufacturing relationships.Unlike traditional isotope suppliers or single-service radiopharmacies, CyGen is being structured as an integrated platform capable of supporting isotope access, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, formulation, and clinical distribution through a unified operational model. The company believes this approach may help reduce supply chain fragmentation and improve development and commercialization timelines for radiopharmaceutical partners.CyGen is currently advancing site acquisition, engineering, and development planning, with key project milestones targeted for late 2026 through mid 2027. The company is also engaged in active partnership discussions across isotope supply, equipment vendors, radiopharmaceutical developers, and clinical network participants.Board of DirectorsCyGen’s Board of Directors brings together leadership across infrastructure development, finance, radiopharmaceutical operations, and technology:• John Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO, brings more than 30 years of development and construction leadership, having overseen over $1.2 billion in large-scale projects.• Brandon Xiong, Facility Director and Vice President of Operations, provides technical leadership in cyclotron facilities and GMP radiopharmaceutical production.• Dr. Andrew Lake Wooten, Independent Director, Strategic Development & Industry Partnerships, brings extensive experience in radiopharmaceutical development, isotope production, and GMP manufacturing.• Ronn Riedel, Chief Financial Officer, is a seasoned financial and regulatory executive with extensive experience supporting SEC-registered broker-dealers and investment firms.• Kendall Friesen, Project Development Officer, contributes over 30 years of large-scale construction and permitting experience.Advisory BoardCyGen’s Advisory Board provides expertise spanning manufacturing, logistics, CMC, radiochemistry, clinical translation, and AI-enabled theranostics:• Jason Morrell, GMP & External Manufacturing Advisor• Dr. Chad Regehr, Medical Logistics Advisor• Dr. Johannes Nagel, CMC & Radiopharmaceutical Development Advisor• Dr. Tadashi Watabe, Targeted Alpha Therapy & Theranostics Advisor• Dr. Peter Scott, Clinical & Isotope Production Advisor• Dr. Ming-Der Yu, Radiochemistry & Isotope Advisor• Dr. Kevin A. Maupin, AI, Imaging Data & Theranostics Strategy AdvisorThe appointments come amid accelerating demand for therapeutic and diagnostic radioisotopes, as pharmaceutical developers and healthcare systems seek expanded infrastructure to support the rapid growth of theranostics and targeted alpha therapy programs.“Radiopharmaceutical innovation is advancing faster than the infrastructure required to support it,” said John Murphy, CEO of CyGen Alpha Systems. “Building CyGen requires expertise across science, engineering, manufacturing, regulation, and operations. This team positions us to help address one of the most significant infrastructure bottlenecks in precision oncology.”About CyGen Alpha SystemsCyGen Alpha Systems LLC is a U.S.-based radiopharmaceutical infrastructure and CDMO company developing integrated GMP-grade cyclotron, isotope production, and radiopharmacy facilities to support next-generation theranostic and targeted alpha therapy programs.CyGen welcomes engagement from qualified investors, radiopharmaceutical developers, isotope suppliers, and healthcare institutions seeking partnership across the emerging theranostics supply chain.

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