ATLANTA - National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) is April 19 - 25, 2026. This year’s theme is “Listen. Act. Advocate. Protect victims, serve communities.”

The Director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services (“GOVS”), Keir Chapple, says it is a time to ensure victims know they have a voice and know their rights.

Georgia Parole Board Chair, Joyette Holmes, shares, “Our GOVS Team will be involved in numerous events associated with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. At the Parole Board, we want victims to know that we encourage their input on cases, and we have staff to assist and answer any questions they may have.”

Through the Georgia Office of Victim Services, Georgia’s Parole Board Members routinely meet with crime victims providing a platform for victim input. During the week, Board Member Kimberly McCoy will meet with crime victims in Danielsville, Georgia.

Another event planned is a webinar titled, “Beyond the Crime: Understanding Trauma and Building Resilience." The webinar is scheduled Tuesday, April 21, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m.

https://meet.google.com/wbb-ckes-vwc

GOVS is a division of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles and represents three state agencies: the Board, the Georgia Department of Corrections, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

This week GOVS and parole board staff will participate in several public events to include:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - “Beyond the Crime: Understanding Trauma and Building Resilience” Webinar.

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - “Coffee and Community,” at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse, Carrollton, Georgia.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - “Clayton County Community Love Day 2026,” Lake Spivey Recreation Center, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Fulton County NCVRW Event - C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, Atlanta, Georgia.

CVAC 35th Annual Homicide Memorial Service - Decatur First Baptist Church, Decatur, Georgia.

Victims may contact [email protected] or call 404-651-6668.

For more information, contact the Georgia Parole Board at [email protected] or contact the public information office at 404-657-9450.