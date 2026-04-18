Astronaut City Relaunches with Expanded Hours, Live Comedy, and Nightly Karaoke in Arcadia

Audiences at the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival 2025 enjoyed watching new talent in an intimate environment. Photo by Delani Carlson Astronaut City Owner Teresa Lo hosts Karaoke Champions A group of singers enjoy a night of karaoke at Astronaut City

Arcadia comedy club, Astronaut City, relaunches April 20 with expanded hours, live stand-up, open mics, and nightly karaoke in the San Gabriel Valley

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astronaut City, a 21+ comedy club and karaoke bar in the San Gabriel Valley, is officially relaunching on April 20 with expanded operating hours, an updated weekly schedule, and the addition of nightly karaoke following its comedy shows and open mics. The relaunch positions Astronaut City as a go-to destination for locals and visitors searching for things to do in Arcadia, Pasadena, and throughout the SGV.Beginning April 20, Astronaut City will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 PM to midnight, offering a full night of entertainment that starts with live stand-up comedy and transitions into late-night karaoke. The new format is designed to give guests a complete night out in one location — watch a show, grab drinks, and stay to sing.Astronaut City has quickly established itself as a growing hub for comedy in the San Gabriel Valley, providing a space for both experienced comedians and new voices to perform. With the relaunch, the venue is expanding its programming to include more consistent weekly offerings and signature shows aimed at building a regular audience."Astronaut City opened September 2025, and I was excited to expand performing opportunities into Arcadia and give SGV locals fun things to do in their neighborhood," Astronaut City owner Teresa Lo said.Weekly programming includes open mic comedy nights, where comedians from across Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and the SGV test new material in a supportive environment. These shows are free for audiences and provide a casual, interactive way to experience live comedy. Open mics will take place multiple nights per week, creating a consistent midweek option for those looking for entertainment in Arcadia."Open mics are like the gym for comedians," Lo said. "Comedians often do multiple mics a night, so I wanted Astronaut City to be a place where comedians can hang out weekly and practice their craft."In addition to open mics, Astronaut City features a variety of curated comedy showcases. “Arcadia Saturday Night Comedy” is a monthly stand-up show featuring a lineup of ten comedians, including both established performers and rising local talent. The show is designed for audiences looking for a high-energy, weekend comedy experience without traveling into Hollywood or downtown Los Angeles.Another standout show is “New Joke City,” an interactive comedy experience where comedians perform improvised stand-up based entirely on audience suggestions. The show emphasizes crowd work, spontaneity, and audience participation, creating a unique and unpredictable night of comedy that differs from traditional stand-up formats.Following all comedy programming, the venue transitions into karaoke, which is now a central part of the Astronaut City experience. Open to both beginners and experienced singers, karaoke is designed to be inclusive, high-energy, and accessible. By pairing comedy with karaoke, Astronaut City creates a continuous entertainment experience that keeps guests engaged throughout the night."I want Astronaut City to be an affordable place where locals can visit often and have a fun time," Lo said. "We don't charge for most mics or karaoke; our drinks are priced competitively, and we have free parking. I wanted guests to have a stress-free night out while maximizing fun."The relaunch reflects a broader effort to expand nightlife options in the San Gabriel Valley. While many residents travel to other parts of Los Angeles for live entertainment, Astronaut City aims to provide a local alternative that is convenient, affordable, and community-driven. The venue is located in Arcadia and serves nearby cities including Pasadena, Monrovia, Temple City, Alhambra, El Monte, Duarte, and West Covina.“A lot of people in the SGV are looking for something to do at night without having to drive far,” said Lo. “We wanted to create a space where you can come for comedy, stay for karaoke, and have a full night out right here in Arcadia.”In addition to public shows and karaoke nights, Astronaut City is available for private events, including birthday parties, corporate gatherings, workshops, and film productions. The venue offers flexible and affordable rental options, with the ability to include bar service and staff. The combination of a stage, seating, and built-in entertainment makes it a unique event space in the area.Astronaut City’s relaunch comes at a time when demand for local, experience-driven entertainment is growing. By combining live comedy, interactive shows, and karaoke in a single venue, the business is positioned to attract a wide range of guests — from comedy fans and performers to groups looking for a fun night out.The venue encourages locals, visitors, and anyone searching for things to do in Arcadia or the San Gabriel Valley to attend upcoming shows and experience the new format.Astronaut City is located in Arcadia, California and is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Comedy shows, open mics, and karaoke schedules are updated regularly on the venue’s website and event listings.For more information, upcoming events, or private event inquiries, visit www.theastronautcity.com

Astronaut City offers karaoke nightly

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