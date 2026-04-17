Chief of Police Announces Four Juvenile Curfew Zones

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone.

Mayor’s Order 2026-050 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue, SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street, SE

To the east:

8th Street, SE from Virginia Avenue to the Anacostia River

To the south:

To the west:

South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695



The perimeter of the RFK Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

C Street from 19th Street to 21st Street, NE

Oklahoma Avenue/21st Street from C Street to Benning Road, NE

Benning Road from Oklahoma Avenue, NE to the Anacostia River

To the east:

To the south:

Massachusetts Avenue from 19th Street, SE to the Anacostia River

To the west:

19th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, SE to C Street, NE



The perimeter of the NoMA Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

R Street from North Capitol Street to the Metropolitan Branch Trail

To the east:

Metropolitan Branch Trail from R Street to Florida Avenue, NE

Florida Avenue from Metropolitan Branch Trail to 4th Street, NE

4th Street from Florida Avenue to L Street, NE

To the south:

L Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NE

To the west:

North Capitol Street from L Street to R Street, NE



The perimeter of the Takoma Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

Van Buren Street from 3rd Street and 5th Street, NW

To the east:

3rd Street from Van Buren Street to Sheridan Street, NW

To the south:

Sheridan Street from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

To the west:

5th Street from Sheridan Street to Van Buren Street, NW

These Curfew Zones will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Within a Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

MPD reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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