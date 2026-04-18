Saint Lucia to Host First CTO Latin American Market Summit

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, and Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, in Brazil this week.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) announced that Saint Lucia will host the inaugural CTO Latin American Market Summit next year on May 5-6, 2027.The announcement was made this week at World Travel Market (WTM) Latin America in Brazil.The one-and-a-half-day summit is designed to deepen ties between Caribbean tourism stakeholders and the fast-growing Latin American travel market. It will convene Latin American airlines, tour operators, travel agents, media representatives and partner destinations to identify opportunities, build commercial partnerships and advance regional collaboration.Key objectives include positioning the Caribbean as a premier destination for Latin American travelers, sharing market research and insights through panels and keynote sessions, enabling direct one-on-one business meetings, and strengthening cooperation with CTO Allied Members, ACI-LAC and other industry partners. The event will also feature showcases of individual Caribbean destinations.A major focus will be improving air connectivity between the Caribbean and Latin America. Organizers plan to build on findings from the CTO Air Connectivity Study, which highlighted capacity gaps and significant potential for new air services to key South American markets, including Argentina, Chile and Brazil.South America was the Caribbean’s strongest-performing source market in 2025, with arrivals rising 23.7% to 2.4 million visits. Officials attribute the surge to better air links, targeted marketing campaigns and rising outbound demand from the region, which has helped diversify the Caribbean’s traditional source markets.“Saint Lucia is honored to host the 2027 CTO Latin American Market Summit with a strong focus on connectivity and strengthening ties with Latin America,” said Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Saint Lucia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage.Speaking in São Paulo at WTM Latin America, he added: “By targeting new direct links, we can open fresh markets, boost visitor numbers and revenue, and drive sustainable economic growth across the region’s communities.”﻿Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO, stated: “Hosting the 2027 summit in Saint Lucia with a dedicated focus on Latin America will allow us to turn insights into action — identifying new routes, forging partnerships, and delivering tangible benefits for our member countries.”The event, to be held just before the start of the legendary Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, is expected to include targeted sessions on route development, market intelligence and partnership-building initiatives.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured L–R at WTM Latin America are Thaddeus Antoine, Chairman, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority; Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Saint Lucia; Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization; and Taraneh Azimi, Business Development and Marketing Manager, Caribbean Tourism Organization.

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