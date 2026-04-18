Record 16 Cruise Presidents, CEOs Attend FCCA Foundation Dinner

Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner Takes Center Stage at Seatrade Cruise Global

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top executives commanding more than 90% of global cruise capacity turned out in record numbers for the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner, transforming a sold-out evening at Papi Steak Miami into a high-level networking event and major fundraiser for Caribbean and Latin American communities.The invitation-only gathering, held during Seatrade Cruise Global, drew 16 presidents and executives at that level or above — underscoring the industry’s strong commitment to destination partnerships and youth-focused philanthropy.“I cannot be more honored and humbled by the record number of executives,” said Michele Paige, CEO of FCCA. “This clearly demonstrates their commitment not only to the Foundation’s mission and its impact on hundreds of thousands of lives, but also to FCCA’s initiatives that create specialized forums connecting cruise executives with destinations and stakeholders for the betterment of all.”Micky Arison, Chairman of Carnival Corporation & plc and FCCA chairman, added: “FCCA has a unique ability to make business and networking both productive and enjoyable. This event stands out as one that should not be missed — especially considering the meaningful cause it supports.”Cruise Presidents and CEOs who attended included:Gus Antorcha, President, Princess CruisesMicky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corporation & plcBeth Bodensteiner, President, Holland America LineJohn Chidsey, President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.Wesley D’Silva, President, Regent Seven Seas CruisesChristine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise LineFelix Eichhorn, President, AIDA CruisesChris Ivy, CEO, Margaritaville at SeaMarc Kazlauskas, President, Norwegian Cruise LineJohn Lovell, Board Member and Senior Advisor, Virgin VoyagesPaul Ludlow, President, Carnival UK & P&O CruisesJason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line HoldingsRuben Rodriguez, CEO, MSC Group Cruise Division North AmericaRichard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USAMark Tamis, President, SeabournJosh Weinstein, President and CEO, Carnival Corporation & plcDozens of additional senior cruise executives joined destination leaders and stakeholders for an evening that blended strategic dialogue with philanthropy. Sponsorship tables sold out rapidly, reflecting strong demand for direct access to the industry’s top decision-makers.Diamonds International returned as the featured sponsor, continuing its collaboration with the FCCA Foundation through an additional three-year commitment to continue expanding community programs and delivering long-term regional benefits.All proceeds support the FCCA Foundation’s initiatives in education, youth and community development across the Caribbean and Latin America. Programs include the Holiday Gift Project, the Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund, and student essay and poster competitions that have impacted hundreds of thousands of lives.Destination St. Maarten was named this year’s recipient of the FCCA Foundation Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund, advancing community development and education in the destination.The Shining Stars Dinner highlighted FCCA’s role as a key bridge between cruise lines and destinations.Additional sponsors of the event included The Islands of The Bahamas, Bimini Cruise Port, Port Canaveral, ITM Group, Jamaica Vacations Limited, Park West Gallery, Port Everglades, PortMiami, Port St. Maarten Group, and Tura Turizm.Details and sponsorship opportunities for the 2027 event will be announced later. For more information or to express interest, contact info@f-cca.com.CAPTIONSPhoto 1: Cruise executives at the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation Shining Stars Dinner in Miami Beach on Tuesday evening — an inspiring gathering of industry leaders, partners and friends united in support of initiatives uplifting communities across the Caribbean and Latin America.Photo 2: FCCA thanked Diamonds International for its contributions to cruise industry communities. Pictured with FCCA Chairman Micky Arison and CEO Michele Paige are Diamonds International President and CEO Albert Gad (second from left) and Chief Commercial Officer Elchonon Shagalov.Photo 3: Pictured left to right Alexander Gumbs, Chief Executive Officer, Port St. Maarten Group; Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, St. Maarten; Micky Arison, Chairman, FCCA and Chairman, Carnival Corporation & plc; and Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA.About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)Created in 1972, FCCA is a nonprofit trade organization representing mutual interests of the cruise industry and destinations’ private and public sectors. For more information, visit F-CCA.com and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

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