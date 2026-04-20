NEFT Vodka Launches Its Latest Sustainability Initiative with Earth Day Celebration in Hackney

NEFT Vodka is launching a month-long sustainability initiative this Earth Day designed to turn shared cocktail moments into impact for UK waterways, beginning with a launch event at The Fox in Hackney on Wednesday 22nd April 2026,.

Premium vodka brand known for eco-friendly barrel launches a fresh Earth Day campaign, featuring sustainable cocktails and supporting the Canal & River Trust.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the award-winning two-ingredient vodka known for its eco-conscious barrel packaging, is launching a month-long sustainability initiative this Earth Day designed to turn shared cocktail moments into impact for UK waterways, beginning with a launch event at The Fox in Hackney on Wednesday 22nd April 2026, which also supports the Canal & River Trust.Kicking off with an Earth Day party on 22 April from 7pm at The Fox (372 Kingsland Road, E8 4DA), the event will bring together the local community for a first look at the limited-edition menu. Designed around lower-impact and seasonal ingredients, the cocktails offer a more considered take on the drinks people already know and order, with the first 50 guests receiving a complimentary NEFT serve on arrival.Running until 22 May 2026, the initiative extends beyond a single night. NEFT Vodka will donate £3 from every cocktail sold from the dedicated sustainability menu to the Canal & River Trust. The initiative supports the Trust's work to protect and restore over 2,000 miles of UK waterways.The campaign also reflects a broader shift within the drinks industry, as sustainability conversations move beyond ingredients to focus more sharply on packaging. With 54% of consumers now viewing excessive glass as an environmental liability, innovation in design is becoming a key focus.NEFT Vodka brings this to life through its signature lightweight, fully recyclable metal barrel, created to minimize packaging waste while reducing transport emissions compared to traditional glass bottles. By introducing this approach within a live bar setting, the brand transforms its sustainability story into an experience consumers can see and be part of.“Sustainability for us starts long before a drink is poured; it starts with how it’s packaged and transported. NEFT’s barrel was designed to challenge the waste and inefficiency of traditional glass, offering a lighter, fully recyclable alternative that reduces emissions across the supply chain,” said Amanda McLeod, CCO at NEFT Vodka. “Now, we’re taking this a step further by offering a bespoke, sustainable cocktail menu all month long, built around celebrating British seasonal produce and championing local producers. We are proud to be donating money from every cocktail sold to the Canal & River Trust, supporting their ongoing community projects focused on revitalising our local waterways and creating wellbeing spaces for the future.”To extend the experience beyond the bar, guests purchasing from the sustainability menu during the launch event will receive a reusable NEFT tote bag, while the space will feature a living wall installation referencing the campaign’s focus on natural ecosystems and waterways.For more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/enSip responsibly. Please don’t drink and drive. 18+.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com ABOUT CANAL & RIVER TRUST:Canal & River Trust cares for and brings to life 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England & Wales. We believe waterways have the power to make a difference to bringing communities together to make a difference to their local waterway, we are creating places and spaces that can be used and enjoyed by everyone, every day. www.canalrivertrust.org.uk

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