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East Bay Men Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit H1-B Visa Fraud Claiming Clients Would Work for the University of California

Dublin residents Sampath Rajidi, 51, and Sreedhar Mada, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

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East Bay Men Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit H1-B Visa Fraud Claiming Clients Would Work for the University of California

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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