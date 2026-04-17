Six St. Louis Area Residents Accused of $8.3 Million Pandemic Fraud

The indictment accuses the conspirators of submitting at least 40 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans that yielded at least $8.3 million.

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