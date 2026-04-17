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Lawrence Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Attempting to Meet With a Minor for Sex

BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for using an interstate facility to transmit information about a child.

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Lawrence Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Attempting to Meet With a Minor for Sex

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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