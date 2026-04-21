West Coast Prep 3PL Expands with New 21,000 Sq Ft Fulfillment Facility in Moreno Valley, CA

West Coast Prep 3PL

Expansion increases capacity and strengthens Southern California operations as the company continues to scale its national fulfillment infrastructure

As our clients scale, their logistics needs become more complex. This expansion allows us to support that growth while maintaining the level of speed, accuracy, and reliability they depend on.” — Ahmad Zubi Noory

MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Prep 3PL , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in eCommerce fulfillment, Amazon FBA prep , and DTC fulfillment, today announced the opening of a new 21,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Moreno Valley, California.This new Inland Empire location significantly expands the company’s operational capacity and strengthens its Southern California footprint, complementing its existing Mission Viejo fulfillment center.As eCommerce brands scale, many encounter operational bottlenecks tied to limited warehouse space, inbound congestion, inventory management challenges, and increasing fulfillment complexity. The Moreno Valley facility is purpose-built to address these issues by enabling higher throughput, optimized inventory organization, and faster outbound shipping execution.The new facility will support a full range of logistics services, including:* Amazon FBA prep and labeling* Wholesale and retail distribution* Returns processing and reverse logistics“Our focus has always been on building infrastructure ahead of demand,” said Ahmad Noory, Founder and President of West Coast Prep 3PL. “As our clients scale, their logistics needs become more complex. This expansion allows us to support that growth while maintaining the level of speed, accuracy, and reliability they depend on.”Strategically located in the Inland Empire logistics hub, the Moreno Valley warehouse provides close proximity to major transportation corridors and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. This enables faster container unloading, reduced transit times, and more efficient nationwide distribution for eCommerce brands.With both the Moreno Valley and Mission Viejo facilities operating in tandem, West Coast Prep 3PL now offers increased warehouse capacity, operational flexibility, and scalable fulfillment solutions for brands selling across Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, and other eCommerce channels.This expansion follows a series of strategic growth initiatives, including the development of a bi-coastal fulfillment network, positioning West Coast Prep 3PL as a scalable logistics partner for brands looking to optimize shipping costs and improve delivery times across the United States.About West Coast Prep 3PLWest Coast Prep 3PL is a Southern California-based third-party logistics provider specializing in Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, wholesale distribution, and inventory management solutions. The company partners with eCommerce brands to deliver scalable, efficient, and transparent logistics operations designed to support long-term growth.

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