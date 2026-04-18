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Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines 'Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark' Event Unites Two Sylmar Institutions

Guide Dogs of America student walking with their guide dog for the first time in front of the GDA|TLC campus - a yellow labrador in a guide dog harness leading the way.

Guide Dogs of America student walking with their guide dog for the first time.

Guide Dogs of America - Puppy Raiser hugging their black labrador puppy for the first time as he soaks up the sunny day with his eyes closes, tilting his head toward the sky.

Guide Dogs of America - Puppy Raiser hugging their puppy for the first time.

Guide Dogs of America - Veteran with his service dog laying across his lap, as he looks down with his arms wrapped around him in a moment of comfort..

Guide Dogs of America - Veteran connecting with his service dog.

Guide Dogs of America presents “Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark”, a sold-out fundraising experience that brings together two extraordinary organizations.

This evening is about the power of transformation – not only for the individuals we serve, but for the dogs whose journeys continue in extraordinary ways.”
— Tony Blevins, GDA|TLC President & Director
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 18, 2026 – Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) is proud to present “Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark”, a sold-out, one-of-a-kind fundraising experience that brings together two extraordinary Sylmar-based organizations for an enchanting evening in support of a life-changing mission.

Hosted at the world-renowned Nethercutt Collection, the evening will immerse guests in a multi-sensory journey surrounded by one of the world’s most prestigious collections of antique automobiles and rare self-playing musical orchestrions. This unique setting provides the perfect backdrop for a night centered on transformation – both in experience and in purpose.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through partnerships with expertly trained guide and service dogs – provided AT NO COST to recipients.

A highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and Animal Trainer, Brandon McMillan, former host of Lucky Dog and MasterClass instructor. McMillan shares a longstanding connection with GDA | TLC, having retrained several “career change” dogs – those that may not complete formal guide or service training – and successfully placed them in roles where they continue to provide meaningful support to individuals in need.

“This evening is about the power of transformation – not only for the individuals we serve, but for the dogs whose journeys continue in extraordinary ways,” said Tony Blevins, President & Director of GDA | TLC. “Connecting with Brandon brings this message full circle. Our shared commitment to these animals and the people they support makes this a truly meaningful collaboration.”

The partnership between GDA | TLC and Brandon McMillan reflects a mission-aligned effort to expand reach, strengthen credibility, and amplify storytelling around the life-changing impact of service animals. Together, they aim to engage broader audiences while reinforcing shared values rooted in expert training, trust, and the human-animal bond.

While the “Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark” event is officially sold out, supporters can still take part by making a direct contribution to support GDA | TLC’s mission at: https://give.guidedogsofamerica.org/give/757642/#!/donation/checkout

…or by texting “Illuminations” to 51555.

Tracy Diaz
Guide Dogs of America
+1 818-833-6405
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Guide Dogs of America - From Training to Transformation

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Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines 'Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark' Event Unites Two Sylmar Institutions

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