Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines 'Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark' Event Unites Two Sylmar Institutions

Guide Dogs of America student walking with their guide dog for the first time. Guide Dogs of America - Puppy Raiser hugging their puppy for the first time. Guide Dogs of America - Veteran connecting with his service dog.

Guide Dogs of America presents “Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark”, a sold-out fundraising experience that brings together two extraordinary organizations.

This evening is about the power of transformation – not only for the individuals we serve, but for the dogs whose journeys continue in extraordinary ways.” — Tony Blevins, GDA|TLC President & Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 18, 2026 – Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) is proud to present “Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark”, a sold-out, one-of-a-kind fundraising experience that brings together two extraordinary Sylmar-based organizations for an enchanting evening in support of a life-changing mission.Hosted at the world-renowned Nethercutt Collection, the evening will immerse guests in a multi-sensory journey surrounded by one of the world’s most prestigious collections of antique automobiles and rare self-playing musical orchestrions. This unique setting provides the perfect backdrop for a night centered on transformation – both in experience and in purpose.Proceeds from the event will benefit Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through partnerships with expertly trained guide and service dogs – provided AT NO COST to recipients.A highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and Animal Trainer, Brandon McMillan, former host of Lucky Dog and MasterClass instructor. McMillan shares a longstanding connection with GDA | TLC, having retrained several “career change” dogs – those that may not complete formal guide or service training – and successfully placed them in roles where they continue to provide meaningful support to individuals in need.“This evening is about the power of transformation – not only for the individuals we serve, but for the dogs whose journeys continue in extraordinary ways,” said Tony Blevins, President & Director of GDA | TLC. “Connecting with Brandon brings this message full circle. Our shared commitment to these animals and the people they support makes this a truly meaningful collaboration.”The partnership between GDA | TLC and Brandon McMillan reflects a mission-aligned effort to expand reach, strengthen credibility, and amplify storytelling around the life-changing impact of service animals. Together, they aim to engage broader audiences while reinforcing shared values rooted in expert training, trust, and the human-animal bond.While the “Illuminations: Dinner in the Dark” event is officially sold out, supporters can still take part by making a direct contribution to support GDA | TLC’s mission at: https://give.guidedogsofamerica.org/give/757642/#!/donation/checkout …or by texting “Illuminations” to 51555.

Guide Dogs of America - From Training to Transformation

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